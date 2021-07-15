Pokémon GO – How To Get More Poké Balls Before GO Fest 2021

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is only a few days away at this point and it is looking to be quite the global event again this year. One of the biggest aspects of GO Fest will be the abundance of Pokémon for you to catch throughout the day, including with higher shiny chances. Being prepared for Pokémon GO Fest 2021 is going to be very important and one of the most important things you are going to want to have are plenty of Poké Balls to catch these different Pokémon with.

How To Get More Poké Balls Before GO Fest 2021

Ever since the initial release release of Pokémon GO, there have only been three types of Poké Balls that you can use to catch Pokémon outside of things like raids. These balls are Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, which are each more effective than the previous one.

With so many Pokémon spawning during Pokémon GO Fest, you’re going to want to have plenty of Poke Balls at your disposal. You will be able to get some during the event as well using these same tactics, but you will definitely be able to prep in advance and get more than you would only during the two day event.

There are a number of different ways to get Poké Balls of the three varieties in the game, so we’ll go over them now to help you prepare for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. First of all is to spin every PokéStop that you see, including Gyms. This will reward you with various items, which almost always include some sort of Poké Balls for you to use.

Similar to the PokéStops are the Gifts you receive from friends in the game. Open up as many as are allowed each day leading up to the event and hope that you have friends to send more to you. This is probably going to be the way to stack up the most Poké Balls overall, but you are still limited by how many friends you have in the game that are regularly sending gifts.

Beyond those two methods, your one other option that will exclusively give you regular Poké Balls is to buy them with in-game coins. The store offers 20 Poké Balls for 100 coins, 100 Poké Balls for 460 coins, and 200 Poké Balls for 800 coins. This is obviously going to be your last resort, but is still an option for people that want to do that. There are also some of the boxes that include Poké Balls as well and there are bound to be special GO Fest boxes available. Hopefully Niantic throws in some of the 1 coin boxes that gives Poké Balls like we’ve seen happen with some events. Either way, keep an eye on the store.

That is our guide for how to get more Poké Balls ahead of Pokémon GO Fest 2021. This same strategies apply for during GO Fest as well, so make sure to participate somewhere with lots of PokéStops, so that you can always stay stocked up while playing.