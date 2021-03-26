Pokèmon GO – How to Get Shiny Rayquaza During Raid Weekend

Weather Week has brought a special surprise to Pokèmon GO players in the form of another chance to get Shiny Rayquaza in March 2021. The special Rayquaza raid weekend is kicking off soon. Of course, simply catching this powerful Legendary character is reward enough. But with such a cool design, many players only want the rarer variant color scheme. To help you out, here’s some tips and tricks for how to get Shiny Rayquaza during the raid weekend event in Pokèmon GO.

How to Get Shiny Rayquaza in Pokèmon GO

While there’s no official announcement just yet it does seem like Shiny Rayquaza will be a part of the special raid weekend event. This could come in different forms, but we believe it will simply be catchable from normal raids, so our tips are focused on this. If anything changes, such as the launch of a new Timed Research quest we will update this guide, so check back for more info as the event unfolds.

With Shiny Rayquaza as a potential reward from raids the real answer for how to get Shiny Rayquaza is simply to do as many raids as possible during the event. We have all the details including how long you’ll have and the best counters to use in your raids right here. With that info you should be able to power through a bunch of raids, which might be necessary if the shiny odds aren’t in your favor.

One Rayquaza out of twenty is the expected shiny rate for most players in Pokèmon GO. Make sure you maximize your free daily raid pass by not using it on Friday. Then you can use one on Saturday, spin a gym stop to get it back and try again. Past that it seems like you’ll need to burn through your Premium Battle Passes, but maybe Niantic has another surprise ready.

With two days to get as many raids done as possible, you shouldn’t need to coordinate a large group or anything. Instead we recommend having some friends on standby and all sharing info about where Rayquaza raids might appear. Remote Raid Passes allow you to join form anywhere, so find a good community either through Reddit or Discord and you should have all the raids you’ll need to get Shiny Rayquaza. There are also various raid apps that allow you to host or join remotely so search the store for them and give them a try.

Do as many raids as you can and after a few you should get lucky. And that’s our tips and tricks for how to get Shiny Rayquaza during the raid weekend event in Pokèmon GO.