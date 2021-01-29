Pokémon GO – How To Get Shiny Sneasel

Gotta catch ’em all has been the Americanized slogan for the Pokemon series since the very beginning, which has had people striving to truly catch them all throughout the years. Pokemon GO is no different, with it definitely making it difficult enough thanks to the various regional Pokemon found in the game. Taking things another step forward is to collect shinies for each Pokemon that are available in the game and this weekend’s Sneasel event is going to be your best chance thus far to grab a shiny variant. Here’s our how to get a Shiny Sneasel guide for Pokémon GO showing you how to get a shiny one during the “Nothing to Sneeze At” Timed Research event.

How To Get A Shiny Sneasel

There is always the possibility to come across a shiny version of a given Pokemon in Pokemon GO as long as they have a shiny version available in the game. That does not mean it is easy though, with it actually being very difficult due to the random nature of finding them. As a result, taking advantage of situations where the shiny rate is increased is very important.

This latest event focused on Sneasel is a Limited Field Research event, which in the past has seemed to feature an increased shiny rate. We do not know for sure what the rate here is, but it should be boosted from the norm. This event is being held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 8:00 am local time to 10:00 pm local time.

This event has you getting a series of tasks that will reward you with Sneasel, which hopefully will provide you with some shiny ones. You can check out our event specific guide on what the Field Researchs are, but the thing we do know is that you should keep getting more to try and get as many Sneasel as possible. The more you complete, the better your odds of getting a shiny one, so just keep trying.

If this event has already passed, the only recommendation we have to catch a shiny Sneasel is to check everyone that you see in the off chance it might be shiny.

And that’s our guide on how to catch a Shiny Sneasel during the “Nothing to Sneeze at” research quest. Good luck out there and check back for any updates throughout the day.