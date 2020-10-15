Pokémon GO – How to Get Ticket for Grubhub+ Special Weekend Event

Pokémon GO has had a lot of events and special weekends before, but an upcoming and recently announced one is quite unique compared to what we’ve all enjoyed previously. The Special Weekend as it is being called is a new promotion featuring the game and Grubhub+, the subscription meal delivery service. Only members can join in on the fun, but there are plenty of ways to do so for free as long as you’re willing to sign up. Here’s how to get a ticket for Grubhub+ Special Weekend in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO Grubhub+ Special Weekend Details

Let’s start with some of the details so you understand what’s going on here. If you’ve already read all the news postings and understand when and what this all is you can skip ahead to find out how to get your ticket. For the rest of you just keep reading for all the Special Weekend details you need to know.

The Pokémon GO Grubhub+ Special Weekend will take place on Sunday, November 8, 2020, starting at 11am and continuing until to 2pm in your local time. Players with a ticket will have special perks during these hours, including a Special Research quest that will deliver the following rewards: three Incense, a Star Piece, and 100 Charizard Mega Energy, along with encounters for Chansey, Spoink, Mawile, Bronzor, Gible, and Sewaddle.

Also, incense during the event will last for an hour and will attract the following Pokémon: Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, Unown G, Unown H, Sableye, Patrat, Minccino, and Ferroseed. Shiny Unown isn’t available this time around, but Ferroseed’s shiny form might appear for you if you’re lucky. Of course, to take part in all of this you need a ticket so here’s the steps.

How to Get Grubhub+ Special Weekend Ticket

To get a ticket for the Grubhub+ Special Weekend in Pokémon GO the first thing you need to do is go here and enter your email before October 28th. If you are already a Grubhub+ subscriber then you are pretty much done. Within 48 hours you’ll receive an email from Grubhub and will end up getting your ticket closer to the event, on November 4th. However, if you aren’t a member you still should enter your email there and will get an email within the same time.

Using that email you can sign up for a free trial of Grubhub+. This will last you for 14 days and it seems like it doesn’t have to be active on the day of the event. However, I would still advise some patience in signing up so that you are safe in getting your ticket on the 4th. Once you’ve signed up for the Grubhub+ free trial using the link from the email you should be all set to get the ticket. You can also cancel whenever you would like to be sure you don’t get charged, if you don’t want to continue with the service.

Now you know how to get a ticket for Grubhub+ Special Weekend in Pokémon GO. Check back during the event for more help with the special research.

- This article was updated on:October 15th, 2020