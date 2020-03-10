Remember the days when Pokémon GO players were bored? “More events please” they would say, and apparently Niantic was listening. Events now encompass the vast majority of the calendar for trainers, and they’re always changing. In fact, it has been quite a while since there were completely normal spawns in the game, and on the rare occasion when it happens it is typically very brief. But the events are usually fun and offer a nice variety to the spawns both in the world and in raids. But with all these events overlapping and combining together players are left wondering how to keep track of events in Pokémon GO.

How to Keep Track of Events

There’s no easy answer to this, as Niantic has not made their own calendar either outside of the game or within. Ideally there would be notifications outside of the news section, where events are announced and often fade from view before they even go live. Instead you will have to turn to third party apps and websites to handle the job, just like communication surrounding raids. Thankfully there are a few options, so I’ll break down some of my favorites. If you have one you prefer please let me know.

Let’s start with a website, which everyone can access through their phone or PC. I wanted to do this because most of the apps are Android based, due to Apple’s more stringent publishing policy. Here’s a good one that I use often. It shows you currently live events as well as anything that has been announced. And you can click through to see all the details straight from Niantic. If you’re a Pokémon GO who doesn’t want to install a third party app this is the best way to track events at this time.

If you are on Android though and are willing to install stuff from fans or other entities then there’s two options I wanted to highlight. My favorite is the GO Field Guide app which does a good job organizing the events in an easy to understand format. Similar, but somewhat different is the GO Ranger app that accomplishes the same task. A third app that isn’t specifically dedicated to event tracking, but should be on every Pokémon GO player’s phone is GO Companion, which also helps get other devices connected and handles some tasks for trainers.

And that’s my tips for how to keep track of events in Pokémon GO. Hope they help. If you have any of your own be sure to let me know on Twitter.