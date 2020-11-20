For the first four and a half years of its release Pokémon GO has had the same level cap. Players who reached level 40 typically took months or years to do so, as it required such a large amount of XP that it required a huge effort on their part. Once you hit it though, XP mostly became worthless and players found endgame activities a bit stagnant until more options were added. And now, the level cap is finally increasing for the first time. But how does it work? Here’s how to level up to 50, showing all tasks, rewards, and XP requirements in Pokémon GO.

How to Level Up to 50, All Tasks, Rewards, and XP Requirements

We don’t yet have all the requirements, but we’ll be updating this list as they come in (This is currently testing in Australia only). Below are all the tasks players need to accomplish to level up from 40 to 50. Some tasks will count previous accomplishements, like which Pokémon you’ve caught, while others will not. If you want to power through these, try to save up tasks for after you have them available, rather than finishing them before you hit that particular level. Some tasks, rewards, and XP requirements haven’t been discovered yet, so we’ll be updating this guide as we find them. For those that we don’t know we have included the flavor text from Niantic, which gives a good idea of what you’ll need to be doing.

Level 41

Total XP Needed: 26 million

Power up a Legendary Pokémon 20 times – 500 XP

Win 30 Raids – 500 XP

Catch 200 Pokémon in a single day – 500 XP

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 20 Razz Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 42

Total XP Needed: 33.5 million

From evolving Eevee into each of its available Evolutions, to using certain Evolution items on specific Pokémon, reaching level 42 will test your knowledge of Pokémon Evolutions.

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 20 Nanab Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 43

Total XP Needed: 42.5 million

Show us your mastery of Gym battles and Raid Battles! You’ll also need to have earned a certain number of pPlatinum medals before you can advance to level 43. You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 20 Silver Pinap Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, an XL Rare Candy, and a new pose

Level 44

Total XP Needed: 53.5 million

Earn 30 platinum medals – 500 XP

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Great League – 500 XP

Win 30 Trainer Battles in the Ultra League – 500 XP

Win 20 Trainer Battles in the Master League – 500 XP

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 20 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 20 Razz Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 45

Total XP Needed: 66.5 million

You’ve battled in Gyms, raids, and the GO Battle League, but to reach level 45 you’ll need to focus your efforts on taking down those pesky Team GO Rocket villains! You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Rewards: 40 Ultra Balls, 40 Max Revive, an Elite Fast TM, , a Premium Raid Pass, 2 Incense, 2 Lucky Eggs, a Super Incubator, 2 Lures, and 2 XL Rare Candy

Level 46

Total XP Needed: 82 million

Complete 100 Field Research tasks

Take a snapshot of a Pokémon 7 days in a row

Make 50 Excellent Throws

Hatch 30 Eggs

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 25 Razz Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 47

Total XP Needed: 100 million

You may think you’ve mastered the art of battling in raids, but the requirements to reach level 47 will really test your mettle! For example, one challenge will require you to win raids with teams that meet certain qualifications—and that’s just the beginning!

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 25 Nanab Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, a new pose, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 48

Total XP Needed: 121 million

The requirements to reach level 48 are focused on one of the most important things in all of Pokémon GO: your friendship with your Buddy Pokémon! From kilometers walked to the number of Souvenirs you’ve collected, reaching level 48 will require you and your buddy to be laser-focused on developing your friendship with one another. You might find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end, too!

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 15 Silver Pinap Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, and an XL Rare Candy

Level 49

Total XP Needed: 146 million

If there’s one thing that matches the importance of your friendship with your Buddy Pokémon, it’s your friendships with other Trainers. The people we meet on our Pokémon journeys bring so much to our lives, and cultivating those friendships is key to becoming an amazing Pokémon Trainer. Reach level 49 by sending Gifts, acquiring Lucky Pokémon through trades, and more.

Rewards: 30 Ultra Balls, 25 Max Potion, 20 Max Revive, 25 Pinap Berry, an Incubator, a Premium Raid Pass, an XL Rare Candy, and new shoes

Level 50

Total XP Needed: 176 million

This is it! The home stretch! To reach the highest available level in Pokémon GO, you must master all aspects of the game. Some examples include making Excellent Throws, catching Legendary Pokémon, and defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders with Pokémon under 1,500 CP, so you can tell this will be the ultimate test of whether you’re ready to stand among the most accomplished Trainers in Pokémon GO. And, of course, you might also find yourself with a surprise avatar item at the end!

Rewards: 50 Ultra Balls, 50 Max Potion, an Elite Charge TM, 5 Incense, 5 Lucky Eggs, 5 Super Incubators, 5 Lures, 2 XL Rare Candy, and new clothes.

So that’s our guide on how to level up to 50, showing all tasks, rewards, and XP requirements in Pokémon GO. Be sure to check back as we update the guide until they are all revealed.