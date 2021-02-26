Pokémon GO – How to Remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon (February 2021)

Introduced alongside the arrival of Team GO Rocket, Shadow Pokémon have only become a bigger and more important part of the Pokémon GO experience ever since. These tortured creatures are more vulnerable to attacks, but also deal out a ton more damage to their foes. This makes them ideal for use in PvE raids and in PvP battles in the GO Battle League. But only when you remove the worthless charged attack Frustration. Normally this can only be done by purifying them, but soon you will be able to TM it away. Here’s how to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

How to Remove Frustration in February 2021

The method for removing Frustration is a simple one, but most of the year it is locked down. You can purify the Shadow Pokémon, but this loses the attack bonus in favor of discounted power ups. So most competitive players prefer to keep them in their Shadow form and simply wait for the opportunity to use a Charged TM to remove it and replace with a better move. One of those opportunities is coming very soon, so let’s explain.

The next window where players will be able to remove Frustration from their Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO is Sunday, February 28th. This coincides with the Kanto Raid Day event, which we’ll be breaking down in other guides. It’s not totally clear what the restrictions might be on removing Frustration, so for now plan to take advantage during the hours of the event, since the announcement seemed to tie them together.

This means you’ll have three hours to TM away Frustration, from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, February 28th, 2021. All you need to do is follow these steps on any Shadow Pokémon you want to remove Frustration.

Select the Shadow Pokémon

Tap the menu button in the bottom right

Tap Items

Select Charged TM Select Elite Charged TM if you have one and want to select the move This is the only way to use a TM to get an Exclusive Move

Confirm to use the Charged TM

Frustration will be removed and replaced with a random Charged Attack

And that’s how to remove Frustration from Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO for February 2021. You only have this one window left for the month, so be sure to take advantage when you can.