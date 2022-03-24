Pokemon GO: How to See Pokemon Level and CP

For players running around their local park or on vacation with nothing to do other than search for new Pokemon, it would be important for them to find new Pokemon to level up while on their journeys. However, it may be difficult to find out just how strong your Pokemon is before going into a battle. Players can always see their Pokemon’s Combat Points, but it may be difficult to see where exactly their levels are. In this guide, we will be showing you where to find what level your Pokemon is in Pokemon GO.

How to See Your Pokemon’s Level in Pokemon GO

Combat Points (CP) are the easiest way to see how strong your Pokemon is during battle. Though this is true, your Pokemon’s level, like we usually see in other Pokemon games, does still exist. When you tap on a wild Pokemon on the map as you walk around, you will see that the Pokemon is given a level. However, the level you see and the level your friend sees may be different. The level given to the Pokemon must be at or below your own Trainer level. This is why you find stronger Pokemon as you personally level up.

The biggest indicator of a Pokemon’s level is the arch that is in the image on the page for the Pokemon in your Pokedex. At level 1, a Pokemon’s arch will be completely to the left of the arch, meaning it has not been filled in at all.

However, a Pokemon with the same level as its trainer’s level will have the arch almost completely filled. This means that if you are a trainer that is level 20, and your Pokemon is level 19 or level 20, the arch will be almost completely filled. Adversely, if you are level 20 and your Pokemon is level 1, the arch will not be filled at all.

A Pokemon’s level shows how much it can fill its own potential. A level 1 Pokemon can only have a certain amount of Combat Points until its arch is completely filled. However, you can increase your Pokemon’s level.

A Pokemon’s level can be increased using Stardust or Candy. Either of these items powers up your Pokemon by half a level.

Many trainers are worried that you will lose out on powering up your Pokemon too late if you evolve it first. However, based on how the power-up system works, it actually makes no difference at all. Leveling your Pokemon up while in its first stage is not different than at its last stage of evolution.

Here is the list of power-up costs after each level for every Pokemon:

1-2.5: 200 Stardust, 1 Candy

3-4.5: 400 Stardust, 1 Candy

5-6.5: 600 Stardust, 1 Candy

7-8.5: 800 Stardust, 1 Candy

9-10.5: 1000 Stardust, 1 Candy

11-12.5: 1300 Stardust, 2 Candies

13-14.5: 1600 Stardust, 2 Candies

15-16.5: 1900 Stardust, 2 Candies

17-18.5: 2200 Stardust, 2 Candies

19-20.5: 2500 Stardust, 2 Candies

21-22.5: 3000 Stardust, 3 Candies

23-24.5: 3500 Stardust, 3 Candies

25-26.5: 4000 Stardust, 3 Candies

27-28.5: 4500 Stardust, 3 Candies

29-30.5: 5000 Stardust, 3 Candies

31-32.5: 6000 Stardust, 4 Candies

33-34.5: 7000 Stardust, 4 Candies

35-36.5: 8000 Stardust, 4 Candies

37-38.5: 9000 Stardust, 4 Candies

39-40: 10000 Stardust, 4 Candies

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

- This article was updated on March 24th, 2022