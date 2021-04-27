Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Guide – The Best Counters (April and May 2021)

Pokemon Go has sort of been going in circles over the last couple months, largely due to the use of the multiple Forces of Nature Trio. We’ve seen the Incarnate Formes of each followed by their respective Therian Formes for the first time. Before moving onto the Kalos legendaries that will be showing up soon, the Incarnate trio are getting one more week in the spotlight, including Incarnate Forme Landorus.

The Best Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters in April and May 2021

Our complete Incarnate Forme Landorus is further down below, where we will answer all of the important questions about its raids and how to beat Incarnate Forme Landorus in his latest appearance. Before knowing anything else, having a solid list of counters to use is very important, so here’s a list of the very best. As a Ground/Flying Pokémon, Incarnate Forme Landorus is one of the rarer typings in the series, though it also means it is very vulnerable to Ice. Water can also be useful, but Ice moves are going to be your best plan of attack here. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to April or May 2021, even though there really isn’t anything new since its last appearance.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Abomasnow Powder Snow Weather Ball Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Articuno Frost Breath Ice Beam Mewtwo Psycho Cut Ice Beam

There have been the addition of Mega Evolutions and Shadow Pokémon over the years, but nothing new since we last saw Incarnate Form Landrous. Even so, it’s always worthwhile to use a Shadow form of a Pokémon if you have it available. The best one here obviously is Mega Abomasnow, which can be incredibly useful with a moveset of Powder Snow and Weather Ball. Now let’s get on with the full Incarnate Forme Landorus raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Incarnate Forme Landorus Raid Guide

Here’s some of the frequently asked questions and important tips about Incarnate Forme Landorus raids in Pokémon GO for April and May 2021.

When do Incarnate Forme Landorus Raids Begin and End in April and May 2021

Incarnate Forme Thundurus will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Tuesday, April 27 at 10 am local time. There is no specific time announced for when it will be leaving raids, but it likely will leave just ahead of the arrival of Xerneas next week.

How Many Players are Needed

Incarnate Forme Landorus is still one of the easier five star raids due to how weak it can be to Ice attacks. If you have two players that are high level, best friends, and with the best counters, you can beat Incarnate Forme Landorus, but it’s far from a guarantee. As a result, we recommend having at least three or four players, especially if you are not leveled up or have the best counters.

What Weather Boosts Incarnate Forme Landorus and Counters

Incarnate Forme Landorus will be boosted in Sunny and Windy weather, which raises his CP and makes him tougher to take down. Incarnate Forme Landorus has a mix of Ground and Rock moves, so these will be more powerful in Sunny or Partly Cloudy weather, so you might be better off taking it on outside of those if you are struggling. Fighting in Snow conditions will give Ice attacks a boost though, though this is obviously going to be less common as a weather type in most of the United States right now.

What CP for 100% IVs for Incarnate Forme Landorus

Without weather boosts, Incarnate Forme Landorus will be encountered at 1965 CP to 2050 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny and Windy weather that range shifts to 2456 CP to 2563 CP instead, making him level 25 upon catch.

Can Incarnate Forme Landorus be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus

Yes, shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus will be available yet again this time around, as it was about two months ago. The odds of getting a shiny hasn’t changed at all lately, which should put it at about one in 20 chances. As a result, the only way to increase your odds of getting a shiny Incarnate Forme Landorus is by doing more raids, so do exactly that over the next week.

And that’s our Incarnate Forme Landorus raid guide for April and May 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.