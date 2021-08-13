Pokémon GO – Is the ‘What You Choose to Be’ Ticket Worth it (Eevee Community Day)

Another Pokémon GO Community Day means it’s time for another Special Research ticket, with players now deciding whether to buy the What You Choose to Be ticket in the in-game shop. Launching ahead of Eevee Community Day, this $1 purchase will give you a set of Special Research tasks and rewards to enjoy during the event, and after if you’re unable to complete it. But players will have to hand over some of their hard earned cash to get it, which has many wondering; should you buy the Eevee Community Day Ticket? Is the ‘What You Choose to Be’ ticket worth it in Pokémon GO?

Is the ‘What You Choose to Be’ Ticket Worth it

This question is asked for every Community Day ticket, but this one has a few things that make it pretty unique. For one, we’ve already had an Eevee Community Day, so if you had your fill then you might just want to skip the whole thing. Of course, a lot has changed since 2018, including the introduction of new Eeveelutions. There’s also a lot more going on in Pokémon GO as a whole, and with two days to enjoy all of the bonuses of Eevee Community Day, this ticket actually has a lot of value for returning players.

Even without all of that, the Community Day tickets have gotten quite a bit of attention lately. A few tickets early in the year didn’t offer enough premium items, leaving a lot of disappointed trainers. However, that’s changed recently, with the last few definitely giving you more than a dollar’s worth of value, if you’re playing during the event or can wrap it up afterward.

We expect the same with the What You Choose to Be ticket, which should offer a lot of valuable rewards. Looking at last month’s Community Day ticket you can usually just swap out the previous featured Pokémon and assume you’ll get similar rewards. Here are the rewards players received for Tepig Community Day’s Roasted Berries Special Research ticket.

As you can see, players who bought that ticket definitely got their money’s worth out of it, but the question always comes down to how much you’ll be playing during the event and whether the rewards are worth it to you. If you want some Incense, Rocket Radars, and extra Eevee encounters than you probably should buy the What You Choose to Be ticket in Pokémon GO. If you won’t be playing much this coming weekend then you may want to skip it. Otherwise you can always wait until we know the full rewards, which we’ll update this article with once they are available.

And that’s our thoughts on the questions of is the What You Choose to Be ticket worth it in Pokémon GO for Eevee Community Day in August 2021.