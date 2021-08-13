Pokémon GO – ‘What You Choose to Be’ Special Research Rewards and Tasks (Eevee Community Day)

It’s time once again for Eevee Community Day in Pokémon GO but this time there’s the brand new What You Choose to Be Special Research to enjoy. Yes, while longtime players will have already had a day filled with Eevee spawns, the 2021 version is bigger and better in almost every way. This include the new ticketed Special Research tasks, which offer some truly great rewards for those who buy it. But if you want to know how to complete it then you need to check out our full list of the What You Choose to Be Special Research rewards and the tasks you need to complete to get them in Pokémon GO.

What You Choose to Be Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Listed below are all of the tasks you need to finish to get the What You Choose to Be Special Research rewards. There are a few stages to work through, but you have an unlimited amount of time to complete them. You just need to buy the What You Choose to Be ticket from the Pokémon GO shop either before or during Eevee Community Day, then open the game during the event to activate it and add it to your Special Research menu. It won’t expire after that, but of course some tasks might be tougher once the event is over. So try to complete them during the weekend if you can.

Note: Encounters can be shiny only when noted.

Stage 1 of 5

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 10 Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Eevee – Eevee encounter (can be shiny)

Make 7 Nice Throws – 50 Eevee Candy

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, 25 Poké Balls, and an Incense

Stage 2 of 5

Catch 15 Eevee – Vaporeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Jolteon encounter

Evolve 3 Eevee – Flareon encounter

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 50 Eevee Candy, and an Incense

Stage 3 of 5

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – Espeon encounter

Transfer 10 Pokémon – Eevee encounter (can be shiny)

Evolve 2 Eevee – Umbreon encounter

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 14 Great Balls, and a Rocket Radar

Stage 4 of 5

Catch 15 Eevee – Leafeon encounter

Use 15 Berries to help Catch Pokémon – Eevee encounter (can be shiny)

Evolve 2 Eevee – Glaceon encounter

Rewards: 3,500 XP, an Egg Incubator, and 15 Ultra Balls

Stage 5 of 5

Claim Reward – 100 Eevee Candy

Claim Reward – Eevee encounter (can be shiny)

Claim reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, a Sylveon encounter, and 2 Rare Candy

What are the ‘What You Choose to Be’ Research Rewards

Here’s the full set of rewards you will get for completing the What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks: 25 Poké Balls, 15 Great Balls, 15 Ultra Balls, 10 Pinap Berries, 2 Silver Pinap Berries, 2 Rare Candy, 200 Eevee Candy, 2 Incense, a Rocket Radar, an Egg Incubator, 5,000 Stardust, and 5,000 XP. Plus the following encounters: 4 Eevee, Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon, and Sylveon.

And that’s the What You Choose to Be Special Research tasks and rewards for Eevee Community Day in Pokémon GO.