The Johto Celebration Event is going live all around the world in Pokémon GO, and there’s a lot to do. Along with catching a ton of Gen 2 Pokémon, you have a Collection Challenge to complete, and lots of other bonuses to enjoy. Many of these are centered around the new Field Research tasks you’ll receive when you spin Poké Stops during the event. With so many new ones you’ll want to know all about the Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event Field Research tasks and rewards, so here’s our guide.

Johto Celebration Event Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below is a list of all of the Field Research tasks you can receive during the Johto Celebration Event, which will run from Tuesday, January 26th at 10am until Sunday, January 31st at 8pm, all local time. These will offer players encounters with Pokémon from the Johto region, many of which are featured in the Johto Collection Challenge. So check out what you’ll get from your current selection of Field Research tasks and whether they are what you still need or want.

Use 2 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile encounter

Take a Snapshot of your Buddy – Chinchou or Mareep encounter

Catch 5 Grass type Pokémon – Sudowoodo encounter

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Miltank encounter

Most of these are self explanatory, but if you need help taking a snapshot of your buddy, just pull them up in the Pokémon screen and hit the camera in the top right. Miltank and Sudowoodo are important for the Johto Collection Challenge so be sure to complete those if you still need them, and check out our full event guide if you need help with others.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Johto Celebration Event Field Research guide showing you all of the tasks and rewards you can get during the event. Be sure to check the previously linked guide if you need help completing the Johto Collection Challenge or have any other questions about the event.