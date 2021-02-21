The Kanto Tour may be over, but the nostalgia continues with the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event. This six day journey extends a few of the bonuses from the Tour an introduces some benefits of its own. One of these are the new Field Research tasks which reward encounters with Kanto characters. You’ll want to complete some of these while you can, especially if you’re still completing any of the Collection Challenges. So here’s our Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event Field Research guide with all the tasks and rewards.

Kanto Celebration Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the Pokémon encounters you can receive from special Kanto Celebration Event Field Research. Collect these by spinning Poké Stops during the event, which lasts from Sunday, February 21st at 10am until Saturday, February 27th at 8pm, all local times. Many offer random sets of rewards, so you will encounter one of the Pokémon listed for the task. All of the reward Pokémon can be shiny.

Catch 3 Pokémon – Diglett, Magnemite, Doduo

Transfer 6 Pokémon – Magikarp

Hatch an Egg – Omanyte, Kabuto

Win a Raid – Snorlax

Earn 3 heart with your buddy – Clefairy, Jigglypuff

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts – Venonat, Zubat, Nidoran (male or female)

And that’s all the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event Field Research tasks and rewards. Some will give you Stardust or other rewards, depending on how lucky or unlucky you get when you spin the Stop. The real prize are all of these encounters though, especially for those still working on certain tasks from the Kanto Tour. They’ll be available for the whole Celebration Event, so use them wisely and try to let friends know when a nearby Stop has one you want, such as the Snorlax reward. Otherwise hopefully this Field Research guide has been helpful and lets you get the most out of the latest event.