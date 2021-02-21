Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

While the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event may have come to a close, the nostalgia fueled celebration continues for a few more days. The Kanto Celebration Event has already begun for many, and it brings a lot of cool things for players. One of the biggest is a new set of Timed Research. Players have six days to complete it, so you should have plenty of time. But it will help to go through all the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event tasks and rewards in our guide down below.

Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Timed Research Guide

Here are all of the tasks and rewards for the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event. The quest will begin on Sunday, February 21st at 9am local time. You then have sie days to finish it, with the research expiring on Saturday, February 27th at 8pm local time. Make sure you accolish all of the tasks before then if you wish to receive the final rewards. Check them all out below.

Stage 1 of 4

Power up Pokémon 5 times – a Paras encounter

Transfer 6 Pokémon – a Geodude encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon – a Rhyhorn encounter

Rewards: an Onix Encounter, 3 Razz Berry, and 40 Venusaur Mega Energy

Stage 2 of 4

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – an Ekans encounter

Catch 2 Shadow Pokémon – a Drowzee encounter

Catch 20 Pokémon – a Koffing encounter

Rewards: a Grimer encounter, 1,000 XP, and 40 Charizard Mega Energy

Stage 3 of 4

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokémon – a Staryu encounter

Catch 20 Water-type Pokémon – a Shellder encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – a Tentacool encounter

Rewards: an Omanyte Encounter, 3 Pinap Berry, and 40 Blastoise Mega Energy

Stage 4 of 4

Power up Pokémon 10 times – a Porygon encounter

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – a Jynx encounter

Catch 25 Pokémon – an Eevee encounter

Rewards: an Aerodactyl encounter, 2,500 XP, and 1 Rare Candy

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Kanto Celebration Event tasks and rewards.