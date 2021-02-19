Pokémon GO Kanto Events – Which Pokémon to Evolve for Exclusive Moves

The nostalgia driven celebration that is the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events continue until the end of the month offering tons of bonuses and activities. One of the most important is the return of some exclusive moves for specific Pokémon. Here’s which Pokémon to evolve for exclusive moves during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration event.

Which Pokémon to Evolve for Exclusive Moves

As the event name implies everything here is focused on Gen 1 Pokémon from the Kanto region. This includes the starters as well as some of the most sought after exclusive moves in the game. While there have been many opportunities to get them, they are becoming rarer as more characters have been added to the game.

So take advantage of this chance while it’s available. The Kanto Celebration event begins Sunday, February 21st at 10am and ends on Saturday, February 27th at 8pm, all local times. During those days you can evolve the following to receive their exclusive move listed below.

Evolve Ivysaur (Bulbasaur) into Venusaur that knows Frenzy Plant

Evolve Charmeleon (Charmander) into Charizard that knows Blast Burn

Evolve Wartortle (Squirtle) into Blastoise that knows Hydro Cannon

Evolve Pichu into Pikachu that knows Surf

Evolve Eevee into any of its Evolutions to get an evolved form that knows Last Resort

Evolve Dragonair (Dratini) into Dragonite that knows Draco Meteor

This offers up some great options for both PvE raids and PvP GO League battles, so be sure to get a few evolved if you have the Candy available. But that’s which Pokémon to evolve for exclusive moves during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto and Kanto Celebration events. Hopefully you get a nice collection put together before the event ends and you have to wait months for this chance to come up again.