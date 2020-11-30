Pokémon GO Kyurem Raid Guide – The Best Counters

After an extended hiatus Kyurem is returning to legendary raids in Pokémon GO. This Dragon and Ice type Pokémon might not be the most meta relevant that’s been offfered lately, but players will still want to grab a few for their collection. And to do that you’ll need to know how to beat Kyurem, which requires some help. Here’s our Pokémon GO Kyurem raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.

Pokémon GO Kyurem Raid Guide

Below we answer some of the biggest and most important questions when facing a Kyurem raid. Kyurem isn’t the toughest Legendary Pokémon you have to battle to complete your Pokémon GO dex, but he is still a challenge. You’ll need help to take him down, but just how much is necessary?

How Many Trainers are Needed

Three trainers with solid counters can take down Kyurem without too much of a hassle. However, you never want to go into a raid with the chance you won’t win. Instead you want to overwhelm the opponent, which means coming in with more trainers than are absolutely necessary. Five is a nice middle ground, but ideally you’ll enter the raid with at least 7-8 trainers in total. You’ll need that many or more if Kyurem is weath boostem as well.

What Weather to Watch for

Snow or Windy weather will give Kyurem a boost to his CP and overall attacks, since they enhance Dragon and Ice type. For your counters you’ll likely be coming in with either Steel, Fighting, or Rock attacks. Dragon are a possibility, but most Dragon types aren’t good counters against Kyurem. So watch for Snow if you have a team of Steel attackers, or Cloudy for Fighting. Cloudy is best if you don’t want to risk fighting a weather boosted Kyurem, then just use Steel and Fighting attacks to beat him.

What CP will Kyurem be at 100%

Once you have beaten him it’s time to determine how good he is. You can just catch and appraise the Kyurem, but where’s the fun in that. You want to know right away how good he is. For non-weather boosted Kyruem a perfect 100% IV specimen will be 2042 CP, bottoming out at 1791 CP for the worst possible catch. With Snow or Windy weather the range shifts to 2239-2553 CP instead.

The Best Kyurem Counters

And now it’s time to break down all the best counters against Kyurem in Pokémon GO. Normally we have a big list of Mega and Shadow Pokémon that are the very best counters, but there aren’t too many here. Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash, Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynami Punch, Shadow Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge, and Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam are the only real contenders so use them if you have them with this moveset. Otherwise check out the regular counters below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide

And that’s our Pokémon GO Kyurem raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.