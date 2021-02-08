Pokémon GO Latias and Latios Raid Guide – The Best Counters (February 2021)

The Legendary beasts have fallen and now it’s time for the EON Duo to take their turn in Pokémon GO. Latias and Latios will be appearing in Legendary, five star raids for the coming days. These two can be useful Dragon and Psychic type attackers in various forms, so you might want to grab one while you can. And there’s always the chance of catching a shiny, but you need to beat them a lot to get one. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Latias and Latios raid guide featuring the best counters in February 2021.

The Best Latias and Latios Counters in February 2021

Our complete Latias and Latios raid guide is further down below, where we answer all the pertinent questions about his raids and how to beat Latias and Latios. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. A lot has changed since the last time these two popped up in Pokémon GO, so there’s some new counters in February 2021. While Latias and Latios can have slightly different movesets, causing some counters to work better than others, the ones listed below should handle the situation for either.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Salamence Dragon Tail Outrage Palkia Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Zekrom Dragon Breath Outrage Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse

If you’re looking to use the new Mega Evolution mechanic then there’s one definite best counter in the bunch. Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball will be your best pick. And if you have a bunch of Shadow Pokémon with Frustration removed then you might want to use Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage, Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage, or Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche, among others. Now let’s get on with the full Latias and Latios raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Latias and Latios Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Latias and Latios raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Latias and Latios Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Latias and Latios raids take place starting Tuesday, February 9th at 10am local time. While the previous Legendary bosses only stuck around for a few days, Latios and Latias will be here for 11 days. The raid bosses will be swapped out on Saturday, February 20th at 9am local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Latias and Latios have popped up before so most players have a nice team of Dragon type counters to go against them. With this in mind you might be able to take them on with just 3 to 4 players in the team, especially if your have Best Friend boosts or other factors in your favor. However, if you don’t want to worry about the Latias or Latios moveset, or your teammates having amazing counters it’s best to go in with 5 to 6 players minimum.

What Weather Boosts Latias and Latios and Counters

Windy weather will result in pretty much everyone in the raid getting a boost. You are almost certainly using Dragon counters against Latias and Latios, all of which are boosted by Windy weather in Pokémon GO. So while the fight might be more difficult, you’ll deal more damage as well.

What CP for 100% IVs for Latias and Latios

Below are the CP levels you should watch for when encountering Latios and Latias. The high end is a perfect 100% IV specimen.

Latias – 1921 to 2006 CP

Latias (weather boosted) – 2402 to 2507 CP

Latios – 2090 to 2178 CP

Latios (weather boosted) – 2613 to 2723 CP

But can that perfect Latias or Latios be shiny?

Can Latias and Latios be Shiny in February 2021, How to Catch

Yes, shiny Latias and Latios ican be shiny in February 2021 in Pokémon GO. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though this has fluctuated somewhat for many players lately. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Latias and Latios, so try to get a few in while you can.

And that’s our Latias and Latios raid guide for February 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.