Pokémon GO Lugia Raid Guide – The Best Counters and How to Beat

He was one of the very first legendary raid bosses featured in Pokémon GO and now he returns. Lugia, the psychic and flying type Pokémon will be featured in raid battles once again starting today and ending on November 12th. While you may already have a healthy team of the tough creature, you’ll probably still want to participate in a few of these raids. There’s a chance you can encounter shiny Lugia, and the one you catch will feature Aeroblast as a special charged attack. But to catch them you have to beat them. Here’s our Lugia raid guide for Pokémon GO, showing you how to beat with the best counters.

Lugia will be available in five star legendary raids starting Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 1pm PT and will leave on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1pm PT. While he’s available you can participate in raids and hope to get a shiny Lugia, while any you catch will feature the Aeroblast charged attack. This is a valuable PvP option, so getting a good one will help boost your GO Battle League rank chances in future competions, including the upcoming Sky Cup.

As a psychic and flying type Pokémon, Lugia is weak to Dark, Electric, Ghost, Ice, and Rock attacks. To take him out you’ll want to bring your strongest team of six in these types, but we have specific recommendations below. Of course, you need to balance against the weaknesses of your attackers, which will be based on the moveset this specific Lugia has. You can’t tell for sure, but can usually deduce it from the recommendations the game makes. Mostly you just want to avoid Bug type Pokémon and if Lugia has Hydro Pump then rock might be a bad choice as well.

Overall you’ll need to have about 5 trainers to take Lugia on, though haveing high CP shadow or Mega Pokémon will let you tackle with fewer players. Still, the best is to have more and I would recommend 7 or more if you’re not wanting to make this a challenge. But that’s all based on the counters you have going in, so let’s break those down.

The very best counter against Lugia would be a Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball. Few players have one though, and likely fewer have the shadow Pokémon that are also the best counters among all available. If you do have the following at high CP levels with charged attacks other than Frustration, then you should use them: Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche, Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge, Raikou with Volt Switch and Wild Charge, Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt, and Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge. But for those with just standard Pokémon, here are the best counters and how to beat Lugia in Pokémon GO.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Origin Forme Giratina Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Shadow Ball Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

And that’s our Pokémon GO Lugia raid guide along with how to beat him using the best counters. Good luck, hope you get a shiny.