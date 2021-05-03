Pokémon GO – Luminous Legends X Field Research Rewards

The Luminous Legends X event has begun in Pokémon GO bringing with it a new set of event-exclusive Field Research. These short quests offer themed rewards, following the Dragon and Fairy type focus of the celebration. Some of the rewards are brand new Pokémon species, making them quite desirable for all the collectors out there. But if you want to get the best rewards, you need to know which tasks to complete and which can be deleted. To help, here’s the Luminous Legends X Field Research rewards for Pokémon GO.

Luminous Legends X Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below is a list of all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks for the Luminous Legends X celebration in Pokémon GO. These are mostly themed around activities that will be enhanced during the event, such as catching a number of a certain type. Completing them will be much easier during the event, which runs from May 2nd until the 14th. You can keep them afterward, and the reward will be unaffected, but it will be a challenge. Try to focus on ones you want the reward in, unless you’re able to play a lot and get them all.

Catch 5 Fairy-type Pokémon – Marill (can be shiny) or Cottonee encounter

Catch 10 Dragon-type Pokémon – Gible encounter (can be shiny)

Catch 10 Fairy-type Pokémon – Spritzee or Swirlix encounter

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Spritzee or Swirlix encounter

Win 2 Raids – TBD encounter

And that was all of the Luminous Legends X Field Research rewards for Pokémon GO. These offer a lot of great chances to catch some of the new Pokémon, which will also be available in the wild. However, getting the task can often be the hardest part, so be sure to hit as many Stops as you can and keep a space clear in your research menu if you want to get them.