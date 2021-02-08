The Lunar New Year event is back for 2021 in Pokémon GO. Along with all the Pokémon to catch there’s a few research tasks to take part in to get the most out of the celebration. There doesn’t seem to be any Special Research, but Timed and Field Research tasks will be available throughout the week long event. So here’s the Pokémon GO Lunar New Year Event 2021 Research tasks and rewards, breaking them out into Timed Research and Field Research tasks.

Lunar New Year 2021 Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are the Pokémon GO Lunar New Year Event 2021 Timed Research tasks and rewards. This is the research seen on the Today menu and will only be available during the event. Once it’s over the rewards are gone, so try to complete it in time.

Stage 1 of 4

Transfer 12 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon – Charmander encounter

Send 1 Gift to Friends – Goldeen encounter

Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 20 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 2 of 4

Power up Pokémon 12 times – 5 Razz Berries

Evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon – Torchic encounter

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Magikarp encounter

Rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,000 XP, 30 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 3 of 4

Use 12 Berries to help Catch Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon – Tepig encounter

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – Seaking encounter

Rewards: Miltank encounter, 1,000 XP, 50 Gyarados Mega Energy

Stage 4 of 4

Make 12 Great Curveball Throws – 3 Pinap Berries

Catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon – Darumaka encounter

Send 7 Gifts to Friends – Meditite encounter

Rewards: Tauros encounter, 1,500 XP, 100 Gyarados Mega Energy

To add to this there are Field Research tasks with their own rewards, which you can see below.

Lunar New Year 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Spinning Poké Stops during the Lunar New Year 2021 event will award you with new Field Research tasks that have themed rewards. While many give you Stardust or other items, some are Pokémon encounters. We’ve broken those down below, but are waiting for some info to come in from players where the event has gone live so check for updates later.

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – Meowth encounter

TBD – Alolan Meowth encounter

TBD – Galarian Meowth encounter

Catch 12 Pokémon – Meditite encounter

Catch 6 Water-type Pokémon – Miltank encounter

And that’s the Pokémon GO Lunar New Year Event 2021 Research tasks and rewards, giving you both Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards.