It’s time for another Pokémon GO Community Day, with August 2020’s star being the always beloved Magikarp. This floppy fish might seem innocent and useless, but he evolves into one of the coolest and most powerful characters in the game. But evolving Magikarp into Gyarados takes a lot of effort, especially if you don’t live anywhere near a large body of water where he spawns. Thankfully this Community Day should allow everyone to evolve one, and there’s even a special research to help out. Here’s our Pokémon GO Magikarp Community Day special research guide for the Making a Splash Ticket.

But first, if you need all the details on Magikarp Community Day be sure to check out that guide.

Is the Making a Splash Ticket Worth Buying?

Even if Community Day hasn’t begun for you yet the Making a Splash ticket should be available in the shop. Costing just $1 or your local equivalent, the special research isn’t the most pricey thing in the world. GO Fest 2020 tickets cost $14.99, so this is a steal in comparison. However, it’s not offering as much value so the question of is the Making a Splash ticket worth buying is tough to say.

We’ll update this guide once all the details are out, but currently we don’t know the specific tasks or rewards offered by the ticket. However, from what Niantic has said, the big reward you get is more Magikarp candy. This fits with previous Community Day tickets, which featured four steps to complete and gave players tons of extra candy and encounters with higher shiny chances.

So the question really comes down to how much you value a shiny Magikarp and if you need additional candy. You’ll have six hours to catch them, so you should end up with at least one Gyarados, but if you want more it might be worth the $1. The higher shiny chances are nice, but you should also get a lot of them. So really, the research might not be worth it for everyone, but at such a low cost, if you’re playing for most of the day it’s a nice bonus to the event.

How to Complete the Making a Splash Special Research

We’ll find out all the steps later today when the rest of the world can join in, but for now we can speculate. Previous Community Day tickets were not difficult to complete, tasking players with things like catching more of the event Pokémon or getting Great throws and/or curveballs. You should expect the same from Making a Splash, so it likely won’t be too tough to finish all the required special research tasks. Check back for an update as the event draws closer though.

Hopefully our Pokémon GO Magikarp Community Day special research guide for the Making a Splash Ticket answers your questions, but watch for updates as the event unfolds.