Pokémon GO Marill Limited Research Tasks and Rewards

The Marill Limited Research may have gone live a bit early for some Pokémon GO players, but the full event is still on for Sunday, May 9th. Players all around the world will receive the latest Limited Research on their Today menu at 8am on the day. With 20 stages to complete, it is a long and arduous task to complete, but if you’re dedicated a Shiny Marill may be your reward. To help finish it up in time, here’s all of the Marill Limited Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Marill Limited Research Rewards

Below are all of the steps you need to complete to fully finish the Marill Limited Research quest that will appear on the Today research menu on May 9th at 8am. You will then have 14 hours to complete it, as it will disappear from the menu at 10pm local time. There are 20 stages, but really it’s just 10 that repeat. We list them below in order, so finish the first 10 tasks then scroll back up and repeat if necessary. The big reward is a Shiny Marill, of course, with boosted shiny odds during the three hour event.

Note: All of the individual stage tasks reward Marill encounters. All encounters can be shiny.

Stage 1 (and 11) of 20

Transfer 2 Pokémon

Catch 2 Pokémon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 2 (and 12) of 20

Transfer 2 Pokémon

Catch 2 Pokémon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Rewards: 15 Pinap Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 3 (and 13) of 20

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon

Catch 2 Pokémon

Make 2 Nice Throws

Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 4 (and 14) of 20

Make 2 Great Throws

Catch 2 Pokémon

Transfer 2 Pokémon

Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 5 (and 15) of 20

Make 3 Great Throws

Catch 3 Pokémon

Make 3 Curveball Throws

Rewards: 15 Nanab Berries, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 6 (and 16) of 20

Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon

Catch 2 Pokémon

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row

Rewards: Marill encounter, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 7 (and 17) of 20

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws in a row

Catch 2 Pokémon

Transfer 2 Pokémon

Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 8 (and 18) of 20

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row

Catch 2 Pokémon

Transfer 2 Pokémon

Rewards: 15 Razz Berries, , 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 9 (and 19) of 20

Use 3 Razz Berries while catching Pokémon

Catch 2 Pokémon

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row

Rewards: 10 Marill Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Stage 10 (and 20) of 20

Make 2 Great Throws in a row

Catch 2 Pokémon

Evolve a Fairy-type Pokémon

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, , 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

And that’s all of the Marill Limited Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.