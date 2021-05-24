Pokémon GO – Marill Spotlight Hour Guide, How to Catch Shiny Marill

May 2021 keeps the Pokémon GO events rolling with another weekly celebration of one particular species for Marill Spotlight Hour. These weekly events offer players a chance to catch a bunch of the featured Pokémon, while often giving a good chance to catch a shiny. There’s also an additional bonus to enjoy throughout the hour long event. To help you get the most out of everything, here’s our Marill Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in May 2021.

Marill Spotlight Hour Guide

Below we break down all that’s going on and answer all of your most frequently asked questions about Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Let’s start with the most important one of them all.

When is Marill Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO

Marill Spotlight Hour will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, May 25th. The event is set to your local time zone, so no matter where you are it will always begin at this precise time, just like all other Spotlight Hour events in Pokémon GO. As the name implies, the celebration lasts for just one hour so Marill will stop spawning at boosted rates in the wild at 7pm. The bonus will also end at that time as well, so keep reading to see what that is.

What is the Marill Spotlight Hour Bonus

Players will be able to enjoy double catch Stardust for the hour duration of the Marill Spotlight Hour event. So you’ll want to catch all of the Marill that spawn at boosted rates in the wild along with any stored research encounters you have. Incense is also a great idea (see more below) so you can catch as many Pokémon at the double Stardust rate as possible. And you’ll want to be sure to at least check out all of the Marill in case one is shiny.

Can Marill be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Marill

Shiny Marill will be available for Spotlight Hour in May 2021. Your best chances at catching Shiny Marill are to encounter as many of the wild spawns as you can. And using Incense will raise that amount quite a bit, so be sure to activate one if you’re hunting for shinies. Quick catching will help here, where you tap and hold on the berry menu then slightly drag to the right, then with your other finger you toss the ball and release. When you tap out of the berry menu you can exit back to the overworld map and encounter more Pokémon.

And that’s our Marill Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO in May 2021. Hopefully it answers your questions, including when the event is, what the bonus is, and how to catch Shiny Marill.