Pokémon GO Master League and Premier Cup – The Best Pokémon Teams (February 2021)

Pokémon GO’s GO Battle League Season 6 is coming to a close soon and one of the last hurrahs is the return of Master League and its corresponding Premier Cup which limits the available Pokémon. If you’re heading back into the almost-no-holds-barred world of Master League then you had better have some of the best Pokémon in the game on your team. A lot has changed since we last entered Master League and its Premier Cup so let’s break down everything in this Pokémon GO Master League and Premier Cup guide, showing you the best Pokémon for your team in February 2021.

The Best Pokémon for Master League in February 2021

Below are our picks for the best Pokémon for Master League in February 2021. A few have moved up or down since we last made this list so try to form your team as best you can. Of course, XL Pokémon are now allowed in regular Master League, so if you aren’t using them you can head to Master League Classic instead. Otherwise try to choose some of the Pokémon from the top of this tier list and form a team around them, filling in weaknesses and adding additional strengths.

Note: The Strong Against field is telling you what they will resist damage from. Use the type of the attack to determine if it will deal extra damage using our type chart.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Groudon Ground Mud Shot Earthquake or Fire Punch Electric, Rock, Poison Grass, Ice, Water Melmetal Steel Thunder Shock Superpower or Rock Slide Poison, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground Giratina (Origin Forme) Ghost and Dragon Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Normal, Fighting, Water, Poison, Grass, Fire, Electric, Bug Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, Ice Dialga Steel and Dragon Dragon Breath Iron Head or Draco Meteor Poison, Grass, Water, Steel, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Electric, Bug Fighting, Ground Kyogre Water Waterfall Surf Water, Steel, Ice, Fire Electric, Grass Snorlax Normal Lick Body Slam, Superpower, or Outrage Ghost Fighting Ho-Oh Fire and Flying Incinerate Brave Bird and Earthquake Grass, Bug, Steel, Ground, Fire, Fighting, Fairy Rock, Electric, Water Mewtwo Psychic Psycho Cut Psystrike Psychic, Fighting Bug, Dark, Ghost Dragonite Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock Palkia Water and Dragon Dragon Breath Aqua Tail Water, Fire, Steel Dragon, Fairy

But if you’d rather head into the Premier Cup, where Legendary and Mythical Pokémon are blocked then check out the chart below instead.

The Best Pokémon for Premier Cup in February 2021

You’d think the best Pokémon in Premier Cup would be the same, but the absence of certain characters makes the meta shift quite a bit. With that in mind, here are our recommendations for the best Pokémon for Master League Premier Cup in February 2021.

Pokémon Type Fast Attack Charged Attack Strong Against Weak to Garchomp Dragon and Ground Mud Shot Outrage and Earthquake Electric, Rock, Poison, Fire Ice, Dragon, Fairy Metagross Steel and Psychic Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Psychic, Poison, Steel, Rock, Normal, Ice, Grass, Flying, Fairy, Dragon Dark, Fire, Ghost, Ground Dragonite Dragon and Flying Dragon Breath Dragon Claw Ground, Grass, Water, Fire, Fighting, Bug Ice, Dragon, Fairy, Rock Snorlax Normal Lick Body Slam, Superpower, or Outrage Ghost Fighting Excadrill Ground and Steel Mud Shot Drill Run and Rock Slide Poison, Rock, Electric, Steel, Psychic, Normal, Flying, Fairy, Dragon, Bug Fighting, Fire, Ground, Water Gyarados Water and Flying Waterfall or Dragon Breath Aqua Tail and Crunch or Outrage Ground, Water, Steel, Fire, Fighting, Bug Electric, Rock Swampert Water and Ground Mud Shot Hydro Cannon Steel, Rock, Poison, Fire, Electric Grass Mamoswine Ice and Ground Powder Snow Avalanche Electric, Poison Fighting, Fire, Grass, Steel, Water Togekiss Fairy and Flying Charm or Air Slash Aerial Ace, Flamethrower, or Dazzling Gleam Ground, Fighting, Dragon, Bug, Grass, Dark Electric, Ice, Poison, Rock, Steel Magnezone Electric and Steel Spark Wild Charge Steel, Poison, Flying, Rock, Psychic, Normal, Ice, Grass, Fairy, Electric, Dragon, Bug Ground, Fighting, Fire

And that’s our picks for the best Pokémon for your team in Pokémon GO Master League and Premier Cup for February 2021.