Pokemon GO May Research Breakthrough: Can Alolan Grimer Be Shiny?

As the weather clears up and you begin making your way back out into the world, you may want to take a moment to pop open Pokemon GO again to see all of the new and exciting things that are coming soon to a screen near you. One of the most exciting features is the expanded PokeDex, which is bringing Pokemon from all over the different regions of the game to your hometown.

With the introduction of Alolan Pokemon, you may be wondering a few things, especially if you’ll be able to track down Shiny Versions of them. Thankfully, that’s where we come into the picture, as we are going to go into the details of where you’ll be able to get your hands on an Alolan Grimer, and if you’ll be able to get a Shiny one, as well! Let’s get right into it!

Pokemon GO – Can Alolan Grimer Be Shiny

As you’re adventuring around outside, you may come across an Alolan Grimer either in a Tier 1 Raid or just hanging outside of your local 7/11. Thankfully, for everyone that is hunting for Shiny Pokemon, you’ll be able to catch a Shiny Alolan Grimer in Pokemon Go.

While the standard Alolan Grimer features a striking green palate, you’ll be looking at a complete recolor that harkens back to their normal form, as their shiny is a Purple Tone, with the golden necklace.

Thankfully, not only is the Aloan Grimer‘s Shiny worth hunting for, but you’ll also get your hands on a pretty capable Pokemon that is in the Poison and Dark-type family. You’ll find that their only main weakness is against Ground type moves, while they are strong against Psychic, Fairy, Grass, and Ghost-type Pokemon. And, with its ability to evolve into Alolan Muk, you’ll have a very powerful option to go towards in the future.

Grimer has five main moves that they’ll be able to use in battle:

Quick Moves

Bite – 14.4 DPS

Poison Jab – 15 DPS

Main Moves

Sludge Bomb – 41.7 DPS

Gunk Shot – 50.3 DPS

Crunch – 26.3 DPS

You’ll also see boosts to your attacks based on Weather, so if it is Cloudy or Foggy, you’ll see an increase of 20% to the damage their moves will do.

Thankfully, Alolan Grimer also has a 50% Catch Rate, so if you do happen to come across one in the wild or during a Tier 1 Raid, you’ll have a good chance to add this Pokemon to your collection quickly and easily.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.