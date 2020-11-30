Pokémon GO Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide – The Best Counters

Raids are about to get a shake up in Pokémon GO. Not only is the legendary raid getting switched out for Kyurem but Mega Raids are having their lineup changed as well. The new star of the show is Mega Abomasnow, a Grass and Ice type character that you’ll definitely want to add to your collection. Mega Raids are all about speed, so you’ll want to know all the counters against Mega Abomasnow before heading into battle. To help, here’s our Pokémon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.

Pokémon GO Mega Abomasnow Raid Guide

Mega Abomasnow is both Grass and Ice type, which gives him a lot of strengths but also a ton of weaknesses. Specifically he’s weak to Fighting, Flying, Poison, Rock, Bug, Steel, and Fire. That last one is the key though as he will take even more damage from Fire type attacks. With a solid team of six strong Fire counters you can take Mega Abomasnow on pretty easily with just a little bit of help.

As far as how many trainers you need to beat Mega Abomasnow, with everything on your side you can take him down with just two. However, this requires the use of Mega evolutions of your own, as well as a fully powered up team of counters from both players. Taking him on with 4-5 trainers instead is the much more likely win, and you should win faster to earn more Premier Balls to catch him.

Mega Abomasnow has tons of moves at his disposal, so you won’t really know whether his attacks are boosted until you get into the fight. Sunny/Clear weather will boost his grass attacks but will also give your fire attackers a huge advantage, so this is the best option for you in the end. With this on your side, all you need is a solid group of counters, so let’s break those down.

The Best Mega Abomasnow Counters

Below is a chart of all of the readily available counters against Mega Abomasnow. Most players should have a few of these on hand for use, but there are better options so we also want to explain those. Shadow and Mega Pokémon are usually the best, but are pretty rare.

If you have them then you’ll want to bring Mega Charizard X/Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn or Mega Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower to the fight. Likewise, Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat, Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat, or Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn are excellent options that beat most of the coutners listed below. However, if you just want the best standard Pokémon counters against Mega Abomasnow here they are…

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Heatran Fire Spin Flamethrower Entei Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Moltres Fire Spin Overheat

And that’s our Pokémon GO Mega Abomasnow raid guide showing you the best counters and how to beat him.