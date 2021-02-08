Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Guide – The Best Counters (February 2021)

The Lunar New Year event is bringing a lot of cool things to Pokémon GO, but few are as highly anticipated as the arrival of Mega Gyarados. This awesome looking foe can be yours (or at least, the energy needed to make your own) as long as you and a few friends know how to beat him. To help with that here’s our Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados raid guide featuring the best counters in February 2021.

The Best Mega Gyarados Counters in February 2021

Our complete Mega Gyarados raid guide is further down below, where we answer all the pertinent questions about his raids and how to beat Mega Gyarados. But before those questions even matter, you need to have a solid team of counters against Mega Gyarados. As a tough Water and Dark attacker there’s a few choice counter options to go with so we’ve listed a few below.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Zekrom Charge Beam Wild Charge Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Breloom Counter Dynamic Punch Machamp Karate Chop Dynamic Punch Raikou Volt Switch Wild Charge Magnezone Spark Wild Charge Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

But what if you want to go Mega Pokémon vs Mega Pokémon? For this we recommend Mega Venusaur as the best counter option. And if you collect Shadow Pokémon with Frustration removed then you can go with the above in Shadow form with the same moveset, or Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt. Now let’s get on with the full Mega Gyarados raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Mega Gyarados Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Mega Gyarados raids in Pokémon GO for the Lunar New Year event.

When do Mega Gyarados Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Mega Gyarados will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Tuesday February 9th at 10am local time, the same time the Lunar New Year event begins. While that celebration ends on February 14th Mega Gyarados should stick aorund a bit longer, leaving raids on Saturday, February 20th at 9am local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Mega Gyarados can be beaten with a small team, likely as low as three players if you all have great counters and are best friends. However, given that your Mega Energy reward is determined by how quickly you beat him, we recommend always going in with as many players as are available. 5 to 6 should win pretty easily and quickly, but the more the bestter for these fights.

What Weather Boosts Mega Gyarados and Counters

Mega Gyarados has some complicated pieces to its weather patterns so here’s a break down…

Cloudy Weather boosts Fairy and Fighting counters

Sunny/Clear Weather boosts Grass counters

Rain boosts Mega Gyarados’ Water moves and Electric and Bug counters

Wind boosts Mega Gyarados’ Dragon attacks

Fog boosts Mega Gyarados’ Dark attacks

Can Mega Gyarados be Shiny in February 2021, How to Catch

While we’re waiting for confirmation there’s every reason to think Mega Gyarados can be shiny during the Lunar New Year event and beyond. Mega Pokémon often pop up in the game and have been catchable as shiny since the beginning. And once you have the energy you can Mega evolve a shiny of your own. So this is a good way to catch a new shiny Gyarados which can then be turned into Mega Gyarados at will.

And that’s our Mega Gyarados raid guide for February 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.