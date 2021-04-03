Pokémon GO – Mega Lopunny Counters and Raid Guide

The Spring into Spring event is kicking off in Pokémon GO and Mega Lopunny arrives along with it. This new Mega Evolved raid boss will present players with a fresh challenge to take on, and a new Dex entry to collect. But to accomplish all of that, you need to beat him. So, head to your nearest gym with a raid active and check out the best Mega Lopunny counters in our full Pokémon GO raid guide down below.

The Best Mega Lopunny Counters

Mega Lopunny is a Normal and Fighting type Pokémon, giving you a few solid options for counters against him. The battle may be tough, especially if the weather is against you (see more below). However, with a good team you can win without too much worry or hassle. Check out the chart below to find the best counters against Mega Lopunny in Pokémon GO. This chart focuses on standard characters that most players will have available. If you have Shadow Pokémon or can Mega Evolve someone then keep reading to see who is best among those groups.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Moltres Wing Attack Sky Attack Metagross Zen Headbutt Psychic Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Galade Confusion Psychic

As far as Shadow Pokémon are concerned, many of the above have solid candidates. If you have a Shadow version of Mewtwo, Metagross, or Moltres with the moveset listed above then you can use them and they should deal extra damage against Mega Lopunny. Shadow Alakazam with Confusion and Psychic is also a good counter choice. You have fewer options for Mega Pokémon, with Mega Pidgeot using Gust and Brave Bird offering the best bet. Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Blast Burn or Mega Gengar with Sucker Punch and Psychic are decent alternatives.

Now that you know the best Mega Lopunny counters you may have more questions, so see the full raid guide down below.

Mega Lopunny Raid Guide

Here’s our full Mega Lopunny raid guide for Pokémon GO. This focuses on the initial appearance in April 2021, so we’ll update or publish a new guide for any returns.

When do Mega Lopunny Raids Begin and End

Mega Lopunny raids will begin with the start of the Spring into Sprin event on Sunday, April 4th at 10am local time. While that event will only last a few days the raids will continue until the end of the month at least. We don’t have confirmation just yet, but don’t expect Mega Lopunny to be available beyond Firday, April 30th at 10am local time.

How Many Players are Needed to Beat Mega Lopunny

The faster you beat Mega Lopunny the more Mega Energy you receive, so try to go in with as many players as possible. If you want to know if you can beat him though, we recommend going in with at least 4 trainers who either have boosts from friendship or a solid team of powered up counters as listed above. You may be able to win with fewer players, but it would be a challenge.

Weather Boosts

Here’s how weather will impact your fight against Mega Lopunny.

Cloudy – boosts Mega Lopunny’s Fighting attacks, but also your Fighting and Fairy counters

Partially Cloudy – boosts Mega Lopunny’s Normal attacks

Sunny/Clear – Boosts Mega Lopunny’s Fire attacks

Windy – Boosts Flying and Psychic counters

Can Mega Lopunny be Shiny

Yes, Mega Lopunny can be shiny in April 2021. After beating him and entering the encounter screen you might be rewarded with a Shiny Lopunny which you can catch and add to your collection. Also, once you have the 200 Mega Lopunny Energy available you can Mega Evolve any Shiny Lopunny you have caught through other encounters.

And that’s the best Mega Lopunny counters and a full raid guide for Pokémon GO.