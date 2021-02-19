Pokémon GO Mewtwo Raid Guide – The Best Counters (February 2021)

There’s a lot of big stuff to enjoy during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event, but few bonuses are as important or impactful as the return of Mewtwo to Legendary five star raids. Pokémon #150 will be available throughout the event and beyond, giving you time to add some to your collection, or potentially get a shiny Mewtwo of your very own. And with the exclusive move Psystrike he’s a formidable Psychic attacker all around, so you will want to catch him while you have the chance. To help here’s our Pokémon GO Mewtwo raid guide with the best counters and tips for how to beat Mewtwo during the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event.

The Best Mewtwo Counters in February 2021

Further down below we answer some of the biggest questions about Mewtwo raids, but first we wanted to help you form your team of Mewtwo counters. As a Psychic type Pokémon, Mewtwo is weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost counters. You should have a few of these at your disposal to choose from, but the best options are in the chart below. Keep reading for the fine points involving Mega and Shadow Pokémon though.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Giratina (Origin) Shadow Claw Shadow Ball Chandelure Hex Shadow Ball Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Mewtwo Psychic Shadow Ball Weavile Snarl Foul Play Hydreigon Bite Dark Pulse Tyranitar Bite Crunch

If you’re a higher level player with a nice set of Mega and Shadow Pokémon to choose from then you have more options for Mewtwo counters. Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball is your best choice, but Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play or Mega Gyarados with Bite and Crunch will do well too. For Shadows you can go with Shadow Mewtwo, Weavile, or Tyranitar all with the movesets listed above if you want the very best counters. Now let’s get on with the full Mewtwo raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Mewtwo Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Mewtwo raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Mewtwo Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Mewtwo will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO alongside the Kanto Tour event. This begins on Saturday, February 20th at 9am in your local time zone. Thankfully while the Kanto event only lasts the day with followup bonuses and activities to follow, Mewtwo will stick around until the end of the month. He’ll leave on Monday, March 1st at 8am local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Mewtwo is one of the tougher raid bosses in Pokémon GO, so you should prepare for a tough battle. Based on previous appearances it is possible for a small team of three players to beat him, but that’s with everything on their side. Top level players with best friend bonuses and a solid team of the best counters against Mewtwo can accomplish this, but for the rest of us we need more friends. Try to have at least five players before taking Mewtwo on, and watch for the weather to be on your side.

What Weather Boosts Mewtwo and Counters

Mewtwo is boosted by Wind with both his CP and Psychic attacks being amplified. Unless you have a great team to go in with you should avoid this. Instead you’ll want to watch for Fog, which will boost your counters’ Ghost and Dark type attacks giving you the advantage. Mewtwo also has a wide moveset, so pretty much any weather can give his charged attacks more power. Just be careful and watch for what he’s using then adjust your counters if necessary.

What CP for 100% IVs for Mewtwo

Mewtwo has the following CP ranges depending on the weather.

2294 to 2387 CP without weather boost

2868 to 2984 CP with Windy weather

A caught Mewtwo will be level 20 without the Windy weather boost which raises him to level 25.

Can Mewtwo be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Mewtwo

Shiny Mewtwo has been available in the past and will be again for the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto event and beyond. You have about a one in twenty chance of encountering shiny Mewtwo when you beat him, so the only way to get one is to do as many Mewtwo raids as you can. The more you do, the higher your odds of getting a shiny.

And that’s our Mewtwo raid guide for February 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.