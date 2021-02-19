Pokémon GO Moltres Raid Guide – The Best Counters (February 2021)

Niantic has been celebrating all of the generations within the Pokémon franchise for awhile now, with them all leading up Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto. This event is set to have all 151 of the original Pokemon in it for you to catch in one way or another. Raids will be one method for some of these and the legendary bird trio will be a big part of it. That is why this guide is focused on the best Moltres counters in February 2021.

The Best Moltres Counters in February 2021

Our complete Moltres raid guide is further down below, where we answer all the pertinent questions about his raids and how to beat Moltres. Before that though you need to have a team of solid counters, so here’s a list of the very best. As a Fire/Flying Pokémon, Moltres is weak to Rock, Electric, Ice, and Fairy attackers, so you’ll be bringing a big team of these to the battle. But be sure to read below the chart to find out the rare exceptions and special cases that pop up, since so much has been added to Pokémon GO prior to February 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Tyranitar Smack Down Stone Edge Rhyperior Smack Down Rock Wrecker Terrakion Smack Down Rock Slide Aerodactyl Rock Throw Rock Slide Gigalith Smack Down Rock Slide Omastar Rock Throw Rock Slide

More and more Mega Evolutions and Shadow Pokemon have been introduced since we last saw Moltres in raids, which means there are some additional options besides the basic list of Pokémon counters above. The main new addition here is Mega Ampharos, which can be quite useful with a moveset of Volt Switch and Power Gem. Now let’s get on with the full Moltres raid guide down below.

Pokémon GO Moltres Raid Guide

Here’s some frequently asked questions and important tips about Moltres raids in Pokémon GO for February 2021.

When do Moltres Raids Begin and End in February 2021

Moltres will begin appearing in five star raids in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 20 at 9 am in your local time zone. Players will then have nine days to catch this legendary bird. He’ll be gone on Monday, March 1 at 8am local time. In addition, there will be a special raid day event specifically for the legendary bird trio on Sunday, February 28 from 11 am to 2 pm local time.

How Many Players are Needed

Moltres isn’t the toughest Legendary raid in Pokémon GO, but you’re still going to need multiple trainers to beat him. If you have three players that are high level, best friends, and with solid powered up counters then you can beat Moltres, but this is rare and very difficult. As a result, we recommend having at least five players but you should have more if you’re uncertain about their capability or don’t have friendship or weather on your side.

What Weather Boosts Moltres and Counters

Moltres is boosted by Sunny or Windy weather raising his CP and making for a tougher fight. Moltres is also a tough foe since he has so many attack types, with Sunny boosting Fire attacks and Windy boosting Flying attacks. If you’re going in with Rock or Water counters then Partly Cloudy or Rainy are your best bets.

What CP for 100% IVs for Moltres

Without weather boosts, Moltres will be encountered at 1896 CP to 1980 CP. The higher CP means it is 100% perfect in terms of IVs so you should do your best to catch it if you’re lucky enough to find one. In Sunny or Windy weather that range shifts to 2370 CP to 2475 CP instead, making him level 25 upon catch.

Can Moltres be Shiny, How to Get Shiny Moltres

Yes, shiny Moltres is possible to catch in February 2021 in Pokémon GO during Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto, though shiny Moltres has been available in the past as well. Your odds of catching one should be somewhere in the range of one in twenty, though Niantic likes to tweak this a lot without making any announcements. The more raids you win the better chances you have at a shiny Moltres, so you will want to make sure to keep raiding until you finally find one.

And that’s our Moltres raid guide for February 2021, with all the best counters in Pokémon GO.