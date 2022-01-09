Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

The Mountains of Power event is currently live in Pokemon GO along with new event-specific Timed Research and Field Research tasks. The event will last from January 7 through January 13, so players have a full week to complete these challenges and earn the associated rewards. These research tasks aren’t very difficult either, so you should be able to knock most of them out in no time. There are plenty of other things to look out for during the Mountains of Power event as well, so here’s everything you need to know about the Mountains of Power Timed Research and Field Research tasks in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Mountains of Power Timed Research Tasks

There are 6 Timed Research tasks split between 2 steps in the Pokemon GO Mountains of Power event.

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 Pokémon: Slugma encounter

Slugma encounter Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy : Ferroseed encounter

Ferroseed encounter Hatch an egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

Rewards: Absol encounter, 1,000 Stardust, 10 Great Balls

Step 2 of 2

Catch 6 different species of Pokémon: Chimecho encounter

Chimecho encounter Earn 2 candies walking with your buddy: Onix encounter

Onix encounter Hatch 2 eggs: Beldum encounter

Rewards: Mawile encounter, 2,000 Stardust, 10 Ultra Balls

Mountains of Power Field Research Tasks

There are 3 event-specific Field Research tasks available during the Mountains of Power event. Like other Field Research tasks, you can obtain these by spinning PokeStops during the event period.

Walk 1km: Slugma encounter

Slugma encounter Earn 2 Candies walking with your Buddy: Mawile encounter

Mawile encounter Hatch an Egg: Alolan Geodude encounter

How Long Will the Mountains of Power Event Last?

The Mountains of Power event will last a full week, beginning on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM and ending on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. It is available for free for all Pokemon GO players, unlike the Season of Heritage XP Challenge that requires players to purchase a Tour: Johto ticket in order to participate.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.