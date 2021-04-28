The New Pokémon Snap Celebration event is beginning all around the world in Pokémon GO and it brings with it a new set of Timed Research tasks. This latest quest is found on the Today Menu within the Research window, so head there to see if it’s active for you as of now. It will begin at 10am on Thursday, April 29th and end on Sunday, May 2nd at 8pm. To help you complete it in time, here’s all of the New Pokémon Snap Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

New Pokémon Snap Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Below you’ll find the full list of Timed Research tasks with their cooresponding rewards. This is a shorter event and the quest is shorter to compensate. However, some steps might be tricky, so be sure you are ready to play this weekend to finish it up and get all of the rewards.

Note: (S) means it can be shiny

Stage 1 of 4

Take a snapshot of Metapod, Aipom, or Lotad in the wild – 5 Poké Balls

Use 3 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Bunnelby encounter (S)

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokémon – Meowth encounter (S)

Rewards: Dodrio encounter, 5 Nanab Berries, and 750 XP

Stage 2 of 4

Ta snapshot of Sandshrew, Trapinch, or Cacnea in the wild – 10 Poké Balls

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Sandshrew encounter (S)

Take 3 snapshots of wild Ground-type Pokémon – Onix encounter (S)

Rewards: Skarmory encounter (S), 5 Nanab Berries, and 1,250 XP

Stage 3 of 4

Take a snapshot of Chinchou, Finneon, or Ducklett in the wild – 10 Great Balls

Use 7 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Wailmer encounter (S)

Take 3 snapshots of wild Water-type Pokémon – Qwilfish encounter (S)

Rewards: Mantine encounter, 5 Pinap Berries, and 2,000 XP

Stage 4 of 4

Take 15 snaphots of wild Pokémon – 5 Poké Balls

Take a snapshot of Dodrio, Mantine, or Skarmory in the wild – Skorupi encounter (S)

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokémon – 1,000 Stardust

Rewards: Calmperl encounter (S) and 8,000 XP

And that’s all of the New Pokémon Snap Celebration Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.