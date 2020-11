Pokémon GO Nidoran Event Timed Research Guide

The special limited Nidoran event begins at 8am your local time on Saturday, November 28th. It will run until 10pm, giving you lots of chances to get a shiny Nidoran in either male or female variety. During this time players have a lot of stuff to take part in, but one of the more important parts is the brand new Timed Research which will offer tons of rewards to players who complete it. But how do you complete it? Here’s our Nidoran event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO, including all tasks and rewards.

Nidoran Event Timed Research Tasks and Rewards

Since the Nidoran event has begun in some parts of the world, we already have all the tasks and rewards mapped out. There are some nice bonuses, but the main star are the Nidoran you’ll catch along the way. These will have boosted shiny chances, and with so many encounters there’s a solid chance you’ll walk away with one. So here’s all the tasks and rewards for the Nidoran event in Pokémon GO.

Stage 1

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ encounter

Catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ encounter

Make 2 Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ encounter

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 2

Transfer a Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Make a Nice Throw – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 3

Use 2 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Make 3 Nice Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Pinap Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 4

Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Make a Nice Throw – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 5

Make 2 Great Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Poké Balls, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 6

Make 2 Great Throws – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 4 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Transfer 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 7

Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Razz Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 8

Use 2 Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: Nidoran♀ Encounter, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 9

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Transfer a Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: Nidoran♂ Encounter, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 10

Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Transfer a Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 11

Make 3 Nice Throws in a row – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Great Balls, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 12

Make 2 Nice Throws in a row – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Nanab Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 13

Use 2 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: 10 Nanab Berry, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 14

Use 2 Nanab Berries while catching Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: Nidoran♀ Encounter, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 15

Make 3 Great Throws in a row – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Catch 2 Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♂ Encounter

Rewards: Nidoran♂ Encounter, 750 Stardust, and 750 XP

Stage 16

Make 2 Great Throws in a Row – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Catch 3 Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Evolve a Poison-type Pokémon – Nidoran♀ Encounter

Rewards: 3000 XP, 25 Nidoran♂ Candy, and 25 Nidoran♀ Candy

And that’s our Nidoran event Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO. Hopefully it helps you complete all the tasks and receive all the rewards, and you end up with lots of shiny Nidoran both male and female.