Pokemon GO Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran Be Shiny?

If you’re looking for another exciting Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO, you’ve got one coming your way soon! Making their way into the spotlight for this upcoming week is Nidoran ♀, one-half of the Nidoran pair! You’ll be able to find an extraordinary amount of this female version out in the wild soon, and you may be wondering if they’re worth searching out.

Let’s dive into the details, see what they can do for you and your team, and if you’ll be able to get your hands on a Shiny Version of this Pokemon. Here are all the details you’ll need to know about the upcoming Nidoran Female Spotlight Hour!

Nidoran Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

If you’re wanting to make sure that you’ve cleared some time off of your schedule for this event, make sure that you’re ready on August 9th from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM Local Time. There will be an enhanced spawn rate of this monster, so you’ll be able to get plenty of them, hopefully enough to evolve them to their final form, Nidoqueen.

During this event, you’ll also happen to earn yourself an extra x2 Catch XP, allowing you to score plenty of experience to level your trainer up. This can be great, especially if you’re on the cusp of hitting that next level, so make sure that you’ve gotten your hands on plenty of Pokeballs to catch as many monsters as possible!

Can Nidoran Be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

For those of you that have been playing Pokemon GO for a good period, you may have come across a few Shiny Pokemon. While they don’t offer any sort of competitive edge in a battle, you’ll be happy to find your favorite monsters with a new color palate, so you can show them off as your buddy, or even in other trainer battles.

Thankfully, for those that love Nidoran ♀, you’ll be able to find them in their Shiny Form during this event if you are lucky, so make sure you’re keeping your eyes peeled for one that looks like its male counterpart, meaning that they will have purple skin rather than their normal blue skin. You’ll also know if you’ve come across one, due to a flash of lights and stars, as well as an icon next to their name to signal that they are this rare form.

Nidoran Female Perfect IV Stats

As a base-level Pokemon, you’ll find that Nidoran ♀ is nothing to write home about. However, if you nurture them and evolve them into their final form, you’ll have a stellar monster to aid you in your battles. Starting in this basic form, you’ll need to get your hands on a total of 125 candies to make sure you can take them through their full evolutionary lineup, so making sure you’re prepared for this event is sure to help you accomplish your goal!

Max CP: 816

Max HP: 127

Attack: 86

Defense: 89

Stamina: 146

Now that you’re ready for this new Spotlight Hour, make sure that you’re diving into our Pokemon GO Guide Section to get yourself ready for everything else the game has in store for you. You’ll be able to find out how to use Daily Incense, why it’s one of the best new features added to the game, the best way to prepare for August Community Day, and the best teams to bring into battle against Team GO Rocket!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.