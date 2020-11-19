Pokémon GO – No Match for Magmar Special Research Guide

It seems like just last week we were prepping for Electabuzz Community Day and now it’s already time for another one. Of course, that was last week and this week it’s Magmar’s time to shine. Players all around the world will see increased Magmar spawns starting Saturday, November 21st at 11am your local time. You’ll have the usual time to catch them, and once again there’s a premium Special Research ticket you can buy. But is it worth it? Here’s our No Match for Magmar Special Research guide, including all tasks and rewards.

Is the No Match for Magmar Ticket Worth Buying?

The No Match for Magmar ticket costs just $0.99, or your local equivalent. We’re still waiting for the full list of rewards to be revealed, but based on previous Community Days, especially Electabuzz’s from last week, it’s probably worth buying if you’re going to participate in the event and want more Magmar.

Magmar will be spawning all over the place during the event hours, so you’ll certainly catch a lot. And many of them will hopefully be shiny. But the No Match for Magmar Special Research will give you many more and with higher shiny odds. Also, if you ever use Incense, Poffins, or Rocket Radars then you’ll be happy with the rewards here. And if you need more Magmar candy then it’s a big boost as well, with previous tickets offering dozens of extra candy for evolutions and power ups.

Of course, whether the No Match for Magmar ticket is worth it or not comes down to your personal situation. However, at such a low price and with more than a dollar’s worth of rewards it does seem worth buying for most players. You’ll want to be following through on the quest during Community Day though, so make sure your calendar is open before hitting the purchase button.

No Match for Magmar Special Research Tasks and Rewards

We are currently waiting for the final reveal of the tasks and rewards for the No Match for Magmar Special Research. However, based on previous Community Day tickets like this we’ve speculated on what the final tasks and rewards will be. Below you’ll see our best guess at what you have in store, and we’ll update this as soon as we have more firm info.

NOTE: The tasks and rewards below are speculation. They will be changed if necessary and noted here when official.

Stage 1

Power Up Pokemon 10 times – 10 Poké Balls

Catch 15 Magmar – 20 Magmar Candy

Make 5 Nice Throws – Magmar encounter

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 10 Pinap Berry, and an Magmar encounter

Stage 2

Catch 15 Magmar – 50 Magmar Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Use 15 Pinap Berries to help catch Pokemon – 1 Sinnoh Stone

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, an Incense, and a Poffin

Stage 3

Make 3 Great Curveball throws – 50 Magmar Candy

Evolve 1 Magmar – 2 Golden Razz Berry

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, an Incense, and a Rocket Radar

Stage 4

Claim Reward – 5,000 Stardust

Claim Reward – 1,500 XP

Claim Reward – 2 Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards – 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candy, and an Magmortar encounter

Again, this is just speculation for now but we will update as soon as we have the final set of tasks and rewards. Hopefully our No Match for Magmar Special Research guide helped break down all tasks and rewards, and whether the ticket is worth buying.