Pokémon GO – Palkia Raid Counters, How to Beat Palkia in August 2021

You’ve battled your way through Dialga in Pokémon GO but now it’s time for Palkia to make his triumphant return. And with a new shiny form available this time, players will want to battle and defeat as many of them as possible. That’s the only way to increased the odds of catching Shiny Palkia after all, but to do it you need a solid team of counters. To help, here’s the best Palkia raid counters in August 2021 for Pokémon GO.

The Best Palkia Counters in August 2021

Below is our list of the very best Palkia counters in August 2021. As a dual Water and Dragon type Pokémon, Palkia is weak to incoming Dragon attacks. Of course, your counters will be weak to some of his attacks as well, so be ready with Revives and Potions to heal up and get back into the fight. And be sure to keep reading for more tips and tricks for how to beat Palkia in August 2021.

Pokémon Fast Attack Charged Attack Rayquaza Dragon Tail Outrage Dialga Dragon Breath Draco Meteor Salamence Dragon Tail Outrage Zekrom Dragon Breath Outrage Haxorus Dragon Tail Dragon Claw Dragonite Dragon Tail Outrage Garchomp Dragon Tail Outrage Palkia Dragon Tail Draco Meteor Latios Dragon Breath Dragon Claw

Note that the list above is for standard type Pokémon. Shadow versions of the above will always deal more damage, so use them if you have them with the right moveset. For your Mega Evolution we recommend Mega Gyarados with Dragon Tail and Outrage. And for the rest of your questions just keep reading for our full Pokémon GO Palkia raid guide.

Palkia Raid Guide for August 2021

Below we offer our own tips and tricks for beating Palkia in Pokémon GO, along with answering some frequently asked questions about the Legendary beast as it returns in August 2021.

When do Palkia Raids Begin and End in August 2021

Palkia will debut in five-star Legendary raids starting at 10am local time on Friday, August 6th. He’ll stay around for two weeks, leaving on Friday, August 20th at 10am local time.

How Many Players to Beat Palkia

If you have a solid group of high level trainers, including some Best Friend bonuses or weather boosts, then you can take on and beat Palkia with just a team of three trainers. However, most groups won’t be that coordinated so we would recommend going in with a team of five at minimum.

How to Get Shiny Palkia

The goal of Palkia raids in August 2021 for many will be to catch a Shiny Palkia. Of course, this will be challenging due to the random nature of shiny encounters. Typically the expected shiny odds for a Legendary raid are one in twenty, so be ready to do that many raids to find one. You may get lucky and get one earlier though, so just be sure to do as many Palkia raids as possible and use our guide to beat him quickly and easily.

And that’s our Palkia raid guide, including the best Palkia raid counters in August 2021 for Pokémon GO.