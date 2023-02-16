Pokémon GO Primal Rumblings: All Spawns, Shiny Pokemon, and More

Trainers hoping to get their hands on some amazing new Pokemon from an era long gone should start preparing now for the Primal Rumblings event in Pokemon GO. Not only will gamers have the chance to get their hands on some amazing Mega Evolutions of some of the best legendary Pokemon, but the chance to capture plenty of Shiny Pokemon in the process.

But, which Pokemon are going to be front and center in this epic event, and which Pokemon should players be keeping an eye out for during their adventures into the world? Let’s drop right in and find out what Trainers have to look forward to, as well as how long this event will be running for.

Pokemon GO Primal Rumblings Schedule & Bonuses

Players that are hoping to get out and about into the world to see what this event has to offer them should clear some time out of their schedule from February 22 at 10:00am Local Time until February 24 at 10:00pm Local Time. This gives gamers a fair bit of time to get out into the world and catch some amazing monsters.

While events are normally stacked full of different bonuses, gamers will only have one bonus to look forward to during this event, with an x2 XP Bonus for Evolving Pokemon. However, for those hoping to boost their Trainer Level to the next level, this could be the perfect bonus for you!

All Pokemon Spawns During Primal Rumblings In Pokemon GO

The main draw of Pokemon GO is getting out into the world and finding Pokemon in the most unexpected of places, even your backyard. With the Primal Rumblings event, it seems that Generation III is the main focus, with these Pokemon appearing in the world, with some even having the chance to be Shiny.

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Wurmple

Whismur

Numel

Barboach

Grovyle

Combusken

Marshtomp

Absol

All Raids During Primal Rumblings In Pokemon GO

For those Trainers hoping to battle against some powerful Pokemon, the Primal Rumblings event may be exactly what they’ve been waiting for. Not only will players have a chance to snag some excellent Legendary Pokemon, but the chance to claim some flying creatures. Here are all of the Raid Pokemon that will be in the Local Gyms and PokeStops during this event.

1-Star Raids in Pokemon GO

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

3-Star Raids in Pokemon GO

Grovyle

Combusken

Marshtomp

5-Star Raids in Pokemon GO

Rayquaza

Mega Raids in Pokemon GO

Mega Latias

Mega Latios

Featured Attack Debut In Primal Rumblings Event

Gamers that are lucky enough to claim a Rayquaza of their own will have the chance to have it learn a special attack. From February 22 at 10:00am Local Time until March 1 at 10:00am Local Time, any Rayquaza that has been captured will learn the special Charged Attack Breaking Swipe. This is a fairly powerful move, with the ability to lower your opponent’s Attack stat when it is used.

Trainer Battles: 50 Power

Gyms and Raids: 35 Power

Field Research Tasks and Collection Challenge During Primal Rumblings

Players that love the idea of capturing as many Pokemon as possible to earn rewards will want to tune in, as there will not only be plenty of Field Research Tasks to partake in, but also a Collection Challenge that will task trainers with catching as many Pokemon as possible for bonuses.

Gamers preparing for the next big event to follow will want to get involved with this as soon as it launches so they’ll have a chance to gather up even more amazing Pokemon once the Hoenn-Global tour launches. Make sure to snag an Auto Catcher to capture as many Pokemon as possible, master the Quick Capture glitch for Encounters, and clear some space from your Inventory before this event goes live!

Pokemon GO is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on February 16th, 2023