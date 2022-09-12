Pokemon GO Ralts Spotlight Hour: Shiny Chances, Perfect IV Stats & More

Ralts, the Psychic- and Fairy-type Pokemon, has a Spotlight Hour in Pokemon GO. Their best moves are Confusion and Psyshock and they are extremely vulnerable to Poison-, Ghost-, and Steel-types. Though Ralts isn’t the greatest Pokemon in Pokemon GO, this Spotlight Hour is a great chance to snag one if you don’t have one and enjoy a great active bonus.

Ralts Spotlight Hour Schedule & Bonuses

As always, the Ralts Spotlight Hour will be active on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. local time to 7:00 p.m. local time. During this time, you’ll be able to find Ralts more often in the wild.

If you aren’t interested in catching Ralts, you can enjoy the active bonus during the Ralts Spotlight Hour which is 2x Catch XP. This means that whenever you can a Pokemon, the XP you get is doubled.

Can Ralts Be Shiny In Pokemon GO?

Yes, Ralts can be shiny in Pokemon GO. Whether you are a shiny hunter or just want the coolest looking Ralts around, you can catch a shiny Ralts during the Ralts Spotlight Hour. The shiny Ralts rate won’t necessarily be any higher than normal, but the overall chance of you catching a Ralts will be higher, which means you have a better chance of catching a shiny Ralts during the Spotlight Hour than ever before.

Ralts Evolution & Perfect IV Stats

The most exciting thing about Ralts is their evolution. Ralts evolves into Kirlia which is a pretty standard Pokemon, but from there, if you have enough Ralts candy, you can evolve a male Ralts into Gallade or evolve any Ralts into Gardevoir. Gallade and Gardevoir are almost equal in their incredibly impressive stats, but Gallade is a Psychic- and Fighting-type while Gardevoir remains a Psychic- and Fairy-type.

Remember, though Ralts’s stats aren’t too impressive, you can eventually evolve it into an incredibly powerful Pokemon. Here are the perfect IV stats for Ralts:

Max CP: 609

609 Attack: 79

79 Defense: 59

59 Stamina: 99

There is so much to enjoy in Pokemon GO Season of Light. With a Roggenrola Community Day coming up, September Field Research to get, and many more Season of Light surprises, we’ve got your back with everything in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.