Pokemon GO September 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

As the Season of Light starts to kick off in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to ensure that you’re ready to get out into the world and complete some Field Research Tasks. These tasks are obtained by spinning PokeStops and Gym Photo Disks, so you will want to explore your local neighborhoods to see what you can find.
With the chance to get your hands on some awesome new Pokemon, plenty of them with Shiny Variants, you may finally be able to level up a monster that you’ve had on your team for a while or get your hands on someone that you’ve been trying to find for far too long. Here are all of the Field Research Tasks & Rewards that you’ll be able to find in September!
Pokemon GO: Field Research Tasks & Rewards For September
After you have begun to spin as many PokeStops as possible, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking your Field Research to see what you’ll be able to take on. Get ready for a plethora of different tasks, all with excellent Pokemon to capture as a reward! Find out what you’ll be able to get in all of the different Task Types!
Catching Field Research Tasks
|Catch Task
|Catch Task Reward
|Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon
|x10 Venusaur Mega Energy
|Catch 10 Fire-Type Pokemon
|x10 Charizard Mega Energy
|Catch 10 Water-Type Pokemon
|x10 Blastoise Mega Energy
|Catch 10 Normal-Type Pokemon
|x10 Pidgeot Mega Energy
|Catch 5 Pokemon
|Encounter with Mareep, Chinchou or Eletrike
|Catch 7 Pokemon
|Encounter with Magikarp
|Catch 5 Different species of Pokemon
|Encounter with Voltorb or Hisuian Voltorb
|Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost
|Encounter with Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover
|Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon
|Encounter with Dratini or Bagon
Throwing Field Research Tasks
|Throwing Task
|Throwing Task Reward
|Make 3 Great Throws
|Encounter with Snubbul, Lileep or Anorith
|Make 3 Great Throws In A Row
|Encounter with Onix
|Make 3 Excellent Throws In A Row
|Encounter with Gible
|Make 5 Curveball Throws In A Row
|Encounter with Baltoy
|Make 5 Great Curveball Throws In A Row
|Encounter with Spina (3)
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Encounter with Dunsparce
Battling & Raid Field Research Tasks
|Battle & Raid Task
|Battle & Raid Task Reward
|Battle in Go Battle League
|Encounter with Joltik
|Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Encounter with Electabuzz
|Win a Raid
|Encounter with Alolan Raichu
|Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid
|Encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto
|Win 5 Raids
|Encounter with Aerodactyl
|Make 5 Nice Throws
|Encounter with Dunsparce
Buddy Field Research Tasks
|Buddy Related Task
|Buddy Related Task Reward
|Earn a candy walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Dedenne
|Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Bunnelby
|Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy
|Encounter with Stunfisk
|Earn 3 hearts with your buddy
|Encounter with Pikachu
Miscellaneous Field Research Tasks
|Random Task
|Random Task Reward
|Hatch an Egg
|Encounter with Mantine or Klink
|Hatch 2 Eggs
|Encounter with Beldum
|Trade a Pokemon
|Encounter with Kadabra
|Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each
|Encounter with Wobbuffet
|Evolve a Pokemon
|Encounter with Eevee
|Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Sudowoodo
|Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms
|Encounter with Ralts
|Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon
|Encounter with Murkorw, Hoppip, Yanma, or Snubbull
|Take 2 SnapShots of wild Steel-type Pokemon
|Encounter with Bronzor
|Power up Pokemon 3 Times
|Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
|Power up Pokemon 5 Times
|Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile, or x10 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, or Pidgeot Mega Energy
|Power up Pokemon 7 Times
|Encounter with Mudkip, Treecko or Torchic
|Power up Pokemon 10 Times
|x25 Manectric Mega Energy
And there we have it! Everything that you can look forward to during the month of September! If you’re loving everything that Pokemon GO has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to take on and defeat Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, what events are happening during the Season of Light, and how to take down Deoxys and their best movesets once you have one on your team!
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.