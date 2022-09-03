Pokemon GO September 2022 Field Research Tasks & Rewards

As the Season of Light starts to kick off in Pokemon GO, you’ll want to ensure that you’re ready to get out into the world and complete some Field Research Tasks. These tasks are obtained by spinning PokeStops and Gym Photo Disks, so you will want to explore your local neighborhoods to see what you can find.

With the chance to get your hands on some awesome new Pokemon, plenty of them with Shiny Variants, you may finally be able to level up a monster that you’ve had on your team for a while or get your hands on someone that you’ve been trying to find for far too long. Here are all of the Field Research Tasks & Rewards that you’ll be able to find in September!

Pokemon GO: Field Research Tasks & Rewards For September

After you have begun to spin as many PokeStops as possible, you’ll want to make sure that you’re checking your Field Research to see what you’ll be able to take on. Get ready for a plethora of different tasks, all with excellent Pokemon to capture as a reward! Find out what you’ll be able to get in all of the different Task Types!

Catching Field Research Tasks

Catch Task Catch Task Reward Catch 10 Grass-Type Pokemon x10 Venusaur Mega Energy Catch 10 Fire-Type Pokemon x10 Charizard Mega Energy Catch 10 Water-Type Pokemon x10 Blastoise Mega Energy Catch 10 Normal-Type Pokemon x10 Pidgeot Mega Energy Catch 5 Pokemon Encounter with Mareep, Chinchou or Eletrike Catch 7 Pokemon Encounter with Magikarp Catch 5 Different species of Pokemon Encounter with Voltorb or Hisuian Voltorb Catch 5 Pokemon with Weather Boost Encounter with Poliwag, Vulpix, Hippopotas, or Snover Catch a Dragon-type Pokemon Encounter with Dratini or Bagon

Throwing Field Research Tasks

Throwing Task Throwing Task Reward Make 3 Great Throws Encounter with Snubbul, Lileep or Anorith Make 3 Great Throws In A Row Encounter with Onix Make 3 Excellent Throws In A Row Encounter with Gible Make 5 Curveball Throws In A Row Encounter with Baltoy Make 5 Great Curveball Throws In A Row Encounter with Spina (3) Make 5 Nice Throws Encounter with Dunsparce

Battling & Raid Field Research Tasks

Battle & Raid Task Battle & Raid Task Reward Battle in Go Battle League Encounter with Joltik Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts Encounter with Electabuzz Win a Raid Encounter with Alolan Raichu Win a Level 3 or Higher Raid Encounter with Omanyte or Kabuto Win 5 Raids Encounter with Aerodactyl Make 5 Nice Throws Encounter with Dunsparce

Buddy Field Research Tasks

Buddy Related Task Buddy Related Task Reward Earn a candy walking with your buddy Encounter with Dedenne Earn 2 Candies walking with your buddy Encounter with Bunnelby Earn 3 Candies walking with your buddy Encounter with Stunfisk Earn 3 hearts with your buddy Encounter with Pikachu

Miscellaneous Field Research Tasks

Random Task Random Task Reward Hatch an Egg Encounter with Mantine or Klink Hatch 2 Eggs Encounter with Beldum Trade a Pokemon Encounter with Kadabra Send 3 Gifts and add a sticker to each Encounter with Wobbuffet Evolve a Pokemon Encounter with Eevee Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Sudowoodo Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms Encounter with Ralts Take a snapshot of a wild Pokemon Encounter with Murkorw, Hoppip, Yanma, or Snubbull Take 2 SnapShots of wild Steel-type Pokemon Encounter with Bronzor Power up Pokemon 3 Times Encounter with Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Power up Pokemon 5 Times Encounter with Chikorita, Cyndaquil or Totodile, or x10 Venusaur, Charizard, Blastoise, Beedrill, or Pidgeot Mega Energy Power up Pokemon 7 Times Encounter with Mudkip, Treecko or Torchic Power up Pokemon 10 Times x25 Manectric Mega Energy

And there we have it! Everything that you can look forward to during the month of September! If you’re loving everything that Pokemon GO has to offer, make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find out how to take on and defeat Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra, what events are happening during the Season of Light, and how to take down Deoxys and their best movesets once you have one on your team!

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.