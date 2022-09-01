How to Beat Cliff in Pokemon GO (September 2022): Best Counters and Weaknesses

As you make your way into the world, you may have the pleasure of happening upon the Team GO Rocket Boss Cliff in the lands of Pokemon GO. You’ll want to make sure that you’re not caught off guard, as this lunking hunk has some excellent Pokemon that you’ll be able to add to your team, as long as you’re ready and able to take him down.

Making sure that you have the right monsters is necessary, so follow along with our guide to find out the best counters and weaknesses to utilize in this battle, as well as the monsters that he may bring along to the fight. Here’s everything you need to know to defeat Team GO Rocket Boss Cliff!

Pokemon GO: Cliff Line-Up For September 2022

Being prepared is the biggest part of this battle, and while Arlo has more than enough to bring the pain, Cliff is going to one-up him in just about every possible way. Prepare your team accordingly, however, and you’ll be ready to end this fight faster than ever before. Here’s what to keep your eyes peeled for!

First Pokemon – Bulbasaur

Second Pokemon – Venusaur, Crobat, Omastar

Third Pokemon – Tyranitar, Torterra, Swampert

Cliff Pokemon GO Phase One – Bulbasaur Counters

Vulnerable against Flying, Fire, Psychic and Ice-type moves, you’ll need to make sure that you’re ready to take this small but deadly Pokemon out.

Bulbasaur Counters

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

Cliff Pokemon GO Phase Two – Venusaur, Crobat, or Omastar Counters

Venusaur Counters

In this second phase, it’s more than likely that Venusaur is going to be the first monster that you come across from Cliff, with the highest percent chance to be his second in command. With the same weaknesses to Flying, Fire, Psychic and Ice-type moves, you’ll be ready to utilize the same team as before.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Reshiram Fire Fang Overheat Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Darmanitan (Standard) Fire Fang Overheat

Crobat Counters

This flying pest should be easy to eliminate, once you’ve got the proper monsters on your side. Taking advantage of their weakness to Rock, Electric, Psychic and Ice-type moves, you’ll be ready to knock them out of the sky quickly.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Zap Cannon Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Xurkitree Thundershock Discharge Alakazam Confusion Psychic Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide

Omastar Counters

The final monster that could be brought out in Phase 2 is going to be Omastar, but as long as you’re ready to take advantage of the 256% Damage Weakness to Grass-type moves, you’ll be ready to go. They’re also weak against Fighting, Ground, and Electric-type moves.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Xurkitree Spark Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Tapa Bulu Bullet Seed Grass Knot Sceptile Bullet Seed Frenzy Plant Breloom Bullet Seed Grass Knot

Cliff Pokemon GO Phase 3 – Tyranitar, Torterra or Swampert

Tyranitar Counters

If you’re not prepared to go against this giant dino, you’ll find yourself wiped off of the face of the planet quickly. While they’re able to lay some damage down quickly, using Fighting-type moves will allow you to inflict 256% Damage, but if you don’t have much in that regard, Ground, Bug, Steel, Water, Grass, and Fairy-types work great, too!

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Breeloom Counter Dynamic Punch Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch

Torterra Counters

While this monster may look menacing, if you have a team of capable Ice-type monsters, you’ll be able to inflict 256% Damage on this tropical turtle. If you don’t have any that can fit the bill, Flying, Bug, and Fire-type will help seal the deal.

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow Avalanche Weavile Ice Shard Avalanche Glaceon Frost Breath Avalanche Jynx Frost Breath Avalanche

Swampert Counters

This monster may only have one weakness, but that will be its Achilles Heel. Using Grass-type Pokemon against Swampert will give you the easy win, causing a massive 256% Damage. Make sure you’ve got these monsters primed and ready to go against it.

