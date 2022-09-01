Pokemon GO Sierra Weaknesses and Best Counters (September 2022)

It is a new month in Pokemon GO and that means that Sierra, one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, has a new set of Shadow Pokemon to take on. In this guide, you’ll learn the Shadow Pokemon Sierra will use in Pokemon GO in September 2022.
In order to get to Giovanni in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to fight Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Here are all of the Shadow Pokemon Sierra will possibly throw at you in September 2022 in Pokemon GO:
- Phase One – Squirtle
- Phase Two – Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise
- Phase Three – Houndoom, Drapion, or Nidoqueen
With these possible Shadow Pokemon in mind, you will want to bring one of each of the following Pokemon to be prepared for anything:
- One Grass- or Electric-type Pokemon
- One Psychic- or Fighting-type Pokemon
- One Ground-type Pokemon
Sierra Pokemon GO Phase One – Squirtle
First up, you will fight Shadow Squirtle. Squirtle is a Water-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Electric- and Grass-type attacks. Here are the best counter Pokemon to fight Squirtle:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
|Discharge
|Thundurus (Therian)
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Electivire
|Thunder Shock
|Wild Charge
Sierra Pokemon GO Phase Two – Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise
After Shadow Squirtle, Sierra could throw Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise at you.
Blaziken Weaknesses and Counters
Blaziken is a Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Flying-, Ground-, Water-, and Psychic-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters to Blaziken:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Mewtwo
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Deoxys (Attack)
|Zen Headbutt
|Psycho Boost
|Kingler
|Bubble
|Crabhammer
|Staraptor
|Gust
|Brave Bird
|Landorus (Therian)
|Extrasensory
|Earth Power
Lapras Weaknesses and Counters
Lapras is a Water- and Ice-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Fighting-, Rock-, Grass-, and Electric-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Lapras:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
|Discharge
|Lucario
|Low Kick
|Focus Blast
|Rampardos
|Smash Down
|Rock Slide
|Pheromosa
|Low Kick
|Close Combat
|Thundurus (Therian)
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt
Blastoise Weaknesses and Counters
Blastoise is a Water-type Pokemon which means it is weak against Grass- and Electric-type Pokemon. Blastoise is an evolution of Squirtle, so here are the best Blastoise counters:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Xurkitree
|Thunder Shock
|Discharge
|Thundurus (Therian)
|Thunder Shock
|Thunderbolt
|Zarude
|Vine Whip
|Power Whip
|Roserade
|Razor Leaf
|Solar Beam
|Electivire
|Thunder Shock
|Wild Charge
Sierra Pokemon GO Phase 3 – Houndoom, Drapion, or Nidoqueen
Now that we are past phase 1 and phase 2 of Sierra, phase 3 could see Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, or Shadow Nidoqueen.
Houndoom Weaknesses and Counters
Houndoom is a Fire- and Dark-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best Houndoom counters:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Rampardos
|Smack Down
|Rock Slide
|Pheromosa
|Low Kick
|Focus Blast
|Lucario
|Counter
|Aura Sphere
|Kingler
|Bubble
|Crabhammer
|Landorus (Therian)
|Mud Shot
|Earth Power
Drapion Weaknesses and Counters
Drapion is a Dark- and Poison-type Pokemon which only makes it weak to Ground-type attacks. Here are the best Drapion counters:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Rhyperior
|Mud-Slap
|Earthquake
|Garchomp
|Mud Shot
|Earth Power
|Groudon
|Mud Shot
|Earthquake
|Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
|Earthquake
|Landorus (Therian)
|Mud Shot
|Earth Power
Nidoqueen Weaknesses and Counters
Nidoqueen is a Poison- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best Nidoqueen counters:
|Pokemon Name
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Mewtwo
|Confusion
|Psychic
|Deoxys (Attack)
|Zen Headbutt
|Psycho Boost
|Kingler
|Bubble
|Crabhammer
|Darmanitan (Galarian)
|Ice Fang
|Avalanche
|Excadrill
|Mud-Slap
|Earthquake
And that is everything you need to know in order to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2022. If you are interested in more Pokemon GO guides, visit our Pokemon GO page. Check out everything happening in Season of Light and more.
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.