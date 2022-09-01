Pokemon GO Sierra Weaknesses and Best Counters (September 2022)

It is a new month in Pokemon GO and that means that Sierra, one of the three Team GO Rocket Leaders, has a new set of Shadow Pokemon to take on. In this guide, you’ll learn the Shadow Pokemon Sierra will use in Pokemon GO in September 2022.

In order to get to Giovanni in Pokemon GO, you’ll need to fight Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo. Here are all of the Shadow Pokemon Sierra will possibly throw at you in September 2022 in Pokemon GO:

Phase One – Squirtle

– Squirtle Phase Two – Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise

– Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise Phase Three – Houndoom, Drapion, or Nidoqueen

With these possible Shadow Pokemon in mind, you will want to bring one of each of the following Pokemon to be prepared for anything:

One Grass- or Electric-type Pokemon

One Psychic- or Fighting-type Pokemon

One Ground-type Pokemon

Sierra Pokemon GO Phase One – Squirtle

First up, you will fight Shadow Squirtle. Squirtle is a Water-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Electric- and Grass-type attacks. Here are the best counter Pokemon to fight Squirtle:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Thundurus (Therian) Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Sierra Pokemon GO Phase Two – Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise

After Shadow Squirtle, Sierra could throw Blaziken, Lapras, or Blastoise at you.

Blaziken Weaknesses and Counters

Blaziken is a Fire- and Fighting-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Flying-, Ground-, Water-, and Psychic-type Pokemon. Here are the best counters to Blaziken:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Staraptor Gust Brave Bird Landorus (Therian) Extrasensory Earth Power

Lapras Weaknesses and Counters

Lapras is a Water- and Ice-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Fighting-, Rock-, Grass-, and Electric-type attacks. Here are the best counters for Lapras:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Lucario Low Kick Focus Blast Rampardos Smash Down Rock Slide Pheromosa Low Kick Close Combat Thundurus (Therian) Thunder Shock Thunderbolt

Blastoise Weaknesses and Counters

Blastoise is a Water-type Pokemon which means it is weak against Grass- and Electric-type Pokemon. Blastoise is an evolution of Squirtle, so here are the best Blastoise counters:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Xurkitree Thunder Shock Discharge Thundurus (Therian) Thunder Shock Thunderbolt Zarude Vine Whip Power Whip Roserade Razor Leaf Solar Beam Electivire Thunder Shock Wild Charge

Sierra Pokemon GO Phase 3 – Houndoom, Drapion, or Nidoqueen

Now that we are past phase 1 and phase 2 of Sierra, phase 3 could see Shadow Houndoom, Shadow Drapion, or Shadow Nidoqueen.

Houndoom Weaknesses and Counters

Houndoom is a Fire- and Dark-type Pokemon which means it is weak to Fighting-, Ground-, Rock-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best Houndoom counters:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Rampardos Smack Down Rock Slide Pheromosa Low Kick Focus Blast Lucario Counter Aura Sphere Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Earth Power

Drapion Weaknesses and Counters

Drapion is a Dark- and Poison-type Pokemon which only makes it weak to Ground-type attacks. Here are the best Drapion counters:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Rhyperior Mud-Slap Earthquake Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Groudon Mud Shot Earthquake Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake Landorus (Therian) Mud Shot Earth Power

Nidoqueen Weaknesses and Counters

Nidoqueen is a Poison- and Ground-type Pokemon which makes it weak to Ground-, Ice-, Psychic-, and Water-type Pokemon. Here are the best Nidoqueen counters:

Pokemon Name Fast Move Charged Move Mewtwo Confusion Psychic Deoxys (Attack) Zen Headbutt Psycho Boost Kingler Bubble Crabhammer Darmanitan (Galarian) Ice Fang Avalanche Excadrill Mud-Slap Earthquake

And that is everything you need to know in order to beat Sierra in Pokemon GO in September 2022. If you are interested in more Pokemon GO guides, visit our Pokemon GO page. Check out everything happening in Season of Light and more.

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.