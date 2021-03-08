The promised Season of Legends Special Research has started to roll out around the world in Pokémon GO. Launched alongside the Searching for Legends event, most of the celebration is focused on Nosepass, but the Special Research shares the love for other characters. You have all the time in the world to complete it, but some steps will be easier during the event and season so here’s all the Pokémon GO Season of Legends Special Research tasks and rewards.

Season of Legends Special Research Tasks and Rewards

Below are all of the tasks you must complete for the Season of Legends Special Research during the latest Pokémon GO event. This research will not expire, unlike the Timed Research which you can find out about here. So just work on this as you can to make sure you eventually get all the rewards.

Stage 1 of 5

Catch 10 Rock-type Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls

Make 5 Great Throws – 10 Great Balls

Transfer 10 Pokémon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 1,500 XP, and a Kabuto encounter

Stage 2 of 5

Catch 10 Ground-type Pokémon – 10 Hyper Potions

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather Boost – a Mossy Lure Module

Take a snapshot of Landorus – 10 Landorus Candy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a

Stage 3 of 5

Catch 10 Flying-type Pokémon – 5 Max Revives

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather boost – a Fast TM

Take a snapshot of Tornadus – 10 Tornadus Candy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a Ducklett encounter

Stage 4 of 5

Catch 10 Electric-type Pokémon – 10 Ultra Balls

Catch 5 Pokémon with Weather boost – a Charged TM

Take a snapshot of Thundurus – 10 Thundurus Candy

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 2,000 XP, and a Pokémon encounter

Stage 5 of 5

TBD

Rewards:

Note: Some tasks will need to be updated as we get through the research, so check back later if you need more info.

And that’s our Pokémon GO Season of Legends Special Research guide, giving you all the tasks and rewards. This is themed after the new season that began a couple of weeks ago. Expect another one when this expires in a few months.

- This article was updated on:March 8th, 2021