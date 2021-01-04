Pokémon GO Shiny List – January 2021

Shiny Pokémon have been around since the very beginning, but it was only with their release in Pokémon GO that they became a massive part of the game for many players. Sure, there were shiny hunters going all the way back to the Game Boy, but with the mobile game they took on a whole new life. While we’re still waiting for some fan favorites to have their shiny variant added to the game, there’s hundreds to collect already, with more on the way. To help you keep track here’s the Pokémon GO shiny list, showing you all available shiny Pokémon as of January 2021.
We have sorted the list based on their Pokédex entry number for convenience. If you’re checking to see which shiny Pokémon you still need, just sort your own list by their numbers and scroll through. It’s a long list, and getting longer, but if you keep track you can manage it well.
Pokémon GO Shiny List for January 2021
- Bulbasaur
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur
- Charmander
- Charmeleon
- Charizard
- Squirtle
- Wartortle
- Blastoise
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot
- Rattata
- Raticate
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pichu
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Sandshrew
- Sandslash
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino
- Nidoking
- Cleffa
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix
- Ninetales
- Igglybuff
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Crobat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Bellossom
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett
- Dugtrio
- Meowth
- Persian
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Politoed
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke
- Slowbro
- Slowking
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Magnezone
- Farfetch’d
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer
- Muk
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Haunter
- Gengar
- Onix
- Steelix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor
- Cubone
- Marowak
- Lickitung
- Lickilicky
- Koffing
- Weezing
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Rhyperior
- Happiny
- Chansey
- Blissey
- Tangela
- Tangrowth
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Kingdra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mime Jr.
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Scizor
- Smoochum
- Jynx
- Elekid
- Electabuzz
- Electivire
- Magby
- Magmar
- Magmortar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados
- Lapras
- Eevee
- Vaporeon
- Jolteon
- Flareon
- Espeon
- Umbreon
- Leafeon
- Glaceon
- Porygon
- Porygon2
- Porygon-Z
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos
- Azurill
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Bonsly
- Sudowoodo
- Aipom
- Ambipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Yanmega
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Murkrow
- Honchkrow
- Misdreavus
- Mismagius
- Unown(A)
- Unown(C)
- Unown(G)
- Unown(L)
- Unown(O)
- Unown(R)
- Unown(T)
- Unown(U)
- Wynaut
- Wobbuffet
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Gliscor
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Shuckle
- Sneasel
- Weavile
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Mamoswine
- Delibird
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom
- Stantler
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- Zigzagoon
- Linoone
- Wurmple
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Gallade
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Budew
- Roselia
- Roserade
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda #1
- Spinda #2
- Spinda #3
- Spinda #4
- Spinda #5
- Spinda #6
- Spinda #7
- Spinda #8
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Dusknoir
- Absol
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Froslass
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Deoxys (N)
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Kricketot
- Kricketune
- Shinx
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Burmy
- Wormadam
- Mothim
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk
- Toxicroak
- Snover
- Abomasnow
- Heatran
- Giratina
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Yamask
- Cofagrigus
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Cubchoo
- Beartic
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Heatmor
- Durant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Cobalion
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Genesect
- Meltan
- Melmetal
So that’s the Pokémon GO shiny list for January 2021. We’ll be updating it as the month unfolds and will offer a new list for February 2021 when the month arrives.