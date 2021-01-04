Pokémon GO Shiny List – January 2021

Shiny Pokémon have been around since the very beginning, but it was only with their release in Pokémon GO that they became a massive part of the game for many players. Sure, there were shiny hunters going all the way back to the Game Boy, but with the mobile game they took on a whole new life. While we’re still waiting for some fan favorites to have their shiny variant added to the game, there’s hundreds to collect already, with more on the way. To help you keep track here’s the Pokémon GO shiny list, showing you all available shiny Pokémon as of January 2021.

We have sorted the list based on their Pokédex entry number for convenience. If you’re checking to see which shiny Pokémon you still need, just sort your own list by their numbers and scroll through. It’s a long list, and getting longer, but if you keep track you can manage it well.

Pokémon GO Shiny List for January 2021

Bulbasaur

Ivysaur

Venusaur

Charmander

Charmeleon

Charizard

Squirtle

Wartortle

Blastoise

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot

Rattata

Raticate

Ekans

Arbok

Pichu

Pikachu

Raichu

Sandshrew

Sandslash

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino

Nidoking

Cleffa

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix

Ninetales

Igglybuff

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Crobat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Bellossom

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett

Dugtrio

Meowth

Persian

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Politoed

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude

Graveler

Golem

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke

Slowbro

Slowking

Magnemite

Magneton

Magnezone

Farfetch’d

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer

Muk

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Haunter

Gengar

Onix

Steelix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor

Cubone

Marowak

Lickitung

Lickilicky

Koffing

Weezing

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Rhyperior

Happiny

Chansey

Blissey

Tangela

Tangrowth

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Kingdra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mime Jr.

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Scizor

Smoochum

Jynx

Elekid

Electabuzz

Electivire

Magby

Magmar

Magmortar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados

Lapras

Eevee

Vaporeon

Jolteon

Flareon

Espeon

Umbreon

Leafeon

Glaceon

Porygon

Porygon2

Porygon-Z

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Ledyba

Ledian

Chinchou

Lanturn

Togepi

Togetic

Togekiss

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos

Azurill

Marill

Azumarill

Bonsly

Sudowoodo

Aipom

Ambipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Yanmega

Wooper

Quagsire

Murkrow

Honchkrow

Misdreavus

Mismagius

Unown(A)

Unown(C)

Unown(G)

Unown(L)

Unown(O)

Unown(R)

Unown(T)

Unown(U)

Wynaut

Wobbuffet

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Gliscor

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Shuckle

Sneasel

Weavile

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Swinub

Piloswine

Mamoswine

Delibird

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom

Stantler

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi

Treecko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

Zigzagoon

Linoone

Wurmple

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Gallade

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Makuhita

Hariyama

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Budew

Roselia

Roserade

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda #1

Spinda #2

Spinda #3

Spinda #4

Spinda #5

Spinda #6

Spinda #7

Spinda #8

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Dusknoir

Absol

Snorunt

Glalie

Froslass

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Deoxys (N)

Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Kricketot

Kricketune

Shinx

Luxio

Luxray

Burmy

Wormadam

Mothim

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk

Toxicroak

Snover

Abomasnow

Heatran

Giratina

Cresselia

Darkrai

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Dwebble

Crustle

Yamask

Cofagrigus

Minccino

Cinccino

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Cubchoo

Beartic

Rufflet

Braviary

Heatmor

Durant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Genesect

Meltan

Melmetal

So that’s the Pokémon GO shiny list for January 2021. We’ll be updating it as the month unfolds and will offer a new list for February 2021 when the month arrives.