Pokémon GO – Sneasel Timed Research Guide

Not only is Pokémon GO continually having new events go on at the same time these days, but Niantic is also utilizing a lot of synergy with these events to tie into one another. As they are holding the Johto Celebration Event, they are also having other events like the Collection Challenge and Timed Research for players to complete. They aren’t stopping there though, as they are also having a special Limited Field Research event this week focused on one of the second generation Pokemon, Sneasel, that will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2021 from 8:00 am local time to 10:00 pm local time. Here’s our Sneasel Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO showing you how to complete the “Nothing to Sneeze at” research quest.
Sneasel Timed Research Guide
Sneasel was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver as the very unique Dark/Ice type Pokémon, which is still the only one of its kind besides its evolution it later received. This has made it not only a good Pokémon in the other games, but also with Pokémon GO itself.
Sneasel has been in the game for a few years now, but this event will help you get even more. This is good because not only can you rack up that Sneasel Candy to evolve it to Weavile, but you can also hopefully get a high IV one to utilize in the various Battle Leagues.
The Sneasel Timed Research is 20 parts like we saw with ones like Nidoran and Meowth before, where a new set of three tasks will appear every time you complete one, which will reward you with items and Sneasel encounters throughout. Just keep completing them and you will have a barrage of Sneasel coming your way.
- Tasks 1/20
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 10x Poke Ball, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 2/20
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Pinap Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 3/20
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 4/20
- Make 2 Great Throws: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 5/20
- Make 3 Great Throws: Sneasel
- Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Nanab Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 6/20
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 7/20
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 10x Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 8/20
- Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Razz Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 9/20
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 10/20
- Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Great Throws, 500x Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 11/20
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 10x PokeBall, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 12/20
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Pinap Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 13/20
- Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon; Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 14/20
- Make 2 Great Throws: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 15/20
- Make 3 Great Throws: Sneasel
- Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 3 Curveball Throws: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Nanab Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 16/20
- Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Curveball throws in a row: Sneasel
- Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 17/20
- Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 10x Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 18/20
- Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Razz Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 19/20
- Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Make 2 Curveball throws in a row: Sneasel
- Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
- Tasks 20/20
- Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Sneasel
- Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel
- Evolve a Dark-type Pokemon: Sneasel
- Rewards: 15x Ultra Ball, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP
And that’s our Sneasel Timed Research guide showing you how to complete the “Nothing to Sneeze at” research quest. Good luck out there and check back for any updates throughout the day.
- This article was updated on:January 29th, 2021