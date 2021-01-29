Pokémon GO – Sneasel Timed Research Guide

Not only is Pokémon GO continually having new events go on at the same time these days, but Niantic is also utilizing a lot of synergy with these events to tie into one another. As they are holding the Johto Celebration Event, they are also having other events like the Collection Challenge and Timed Research for players to complete. They aren’t stopping there though, as they are also having a special Limited Field Research event this week focused on one of the second generation Pokemon, Sneasel, that will be held on Saturday, January 31, 2021 from 8:00 am local time to 10:00 pm local time. Here’s our Sneasel Timed Research guide for Pokémon GO showing you how to complete the “Nothing to Sneeze at” research quest.

Sneasel Timed Research Guide

Sneasel was first introduced in Pokémon Gold and Silver as the very unique Dark/Ice type Pokémon, which is still the only one of its kind besides its evolution it later received. This has made it not only a good Pokémon in the other games, but also with Pokémon GO itself.

Sneasel has been in the game for a few years now, but this event will help you get even more. This is good because not only can you rack up that Sneasel Candy to evolve it to Weavile, but you can also hopefully get a high IV one to utilize in the various Battle Leagues.

The Sneasel Timed Research is 20 parts like we saw with ones like Nidoran and Meowth before, where a new set of three tasks will appear every time you complete one, which will reward you with items and Sneasel encounters throughout. Just keep completing them and you will have a barrage of Sneasel coming your way.

Tasks 1/20 Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 10x Poke Ball, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 2/20 Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Pinap Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 3/20 Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 4/20 Make 2 Great Throws: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 5/20 Make 3 Great Throws: Sneasel Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 3 Curveball Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Nanab Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 6/20 Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 7/20 Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 10x Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 8/20 Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Razz Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 9/20 Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 10/20 Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Sneasel Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel Evolve a Dark-type Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Great Throws, 500x Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 11/20 Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 10x PokeBall, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 12/20 Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Pinap Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 13/20 Use 3 Pinap Berries while catching Pokemon; Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Nice Throws: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 14/20 Make 2 Great Throws: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 15/20 Make 3 Great Throws: Sneasel Catch 3 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 3 Curveball Throws: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Nanab Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 16/20 Use 3 Nanab Berries while catching Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Curveball throws in a row: Sneasel Rewards: Sneasel, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 17/20 Make 2 Nice Curveball Throws in a row: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 10x Sneasel Candy, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 18/20 Make 2 Nice Throws in a row: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Transfer 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Razz Berry, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 19/20 Use 3 Razz Berries to help catch Pokemon: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Make 2 Curveball throws in a row: Sneasel Rewards: 1x Sinnoh Stone, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP

Tasks 20/20 Make 2 Great Throws in a row: Sneasel Catch 2 Pokemon: Sneasel Evolve a Dark-type Pokemon: Sneasel Rewards: 15x Ultra Ball, 500 Stardust, and 1,000 XP



And that’s our Sneasel Timed Research guide showing you how to complete the “Nothing to Sneeze at” research quest. Good luck out there and check back for any updates throughout the day.

- This article was updated on:January 29th, 2021