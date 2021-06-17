Pokémon GO Solstice Event Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Depending on where you are in the world either Summer or Winter has truly begun, meaning it’s time for the 2021 Solstice Event in Pokémon GO, which brings with it a new set of Field Research. Spinning PokéStops will sometimes reward players with an event exclusive task and reward, but some might not be worth completing. Either the effort is too much or the reward isn’t rare enough. Whatever the reason, if you want to know which to complete and which to delete you’ll need to check out our list of the 2021 Solstice Event Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Solstice Event 2021 Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below is the full list of event exclusive Field Research Pokémon GO players will find during the 2021 Solstice Event, running from June 17th to the 20th (some tasks will be given until July 1st as noted below). You’ll know it’s an event task if it has a yellowish border and an “event” tag. If you get one just check this list to see what the reward will be, in case it’s not worth completing. Unique to this Solstice Event 2021 are hemisphere specific tasks and rewards, so check for the note on those.

Note: For all of these the encounter can be shiny.

Catch 10 Pokémon – Yanma (northern hemisphere), Snorunt (southern hemisphere)

Earn 3 Candies while walking with your Buddy – Yanma (northern hemisphere), Snorunt (southern hemisphere)

Catch 5 Lunatone – Lunatone or Solrock

Catch 15 Lunatone – a Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 5 Solrock – Lunatone or Solrock

Catch 15 Solrock – a Silver Pinap Berry

Available until July 1st Spin 7 PokéStops or Gyms – 3 Regirock, Regice, or Registeel Candy Use 3 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – 3 Regirock, Regice, Registeel, or Regigigas Candy Win a raid in under 60 seconds – a Silver Pinap Berry Win a level 3 or higher raid – 3 Regigigas Candy



And that’s all of the 2021 Solstice Event Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.