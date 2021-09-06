Pokémon GO – Spoink Spotlight Hour Guide, Can Spoink be Shiny

Everyone’s favorite weekly Pokémon GO event returns in September 2021 with Spoink Spotlight Hour kicking things off in a springy way. Players will have one hour to catch as many of this Psychic-type Pokémon that they can, with spawns appearing almost everywhere in the wild during the event. And there’s an additional bonus to take advantage of as well, so you might need to know how to prepare before it even starts. To help, here’s our Spoink Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, including the answer to can Spoink be shiny in Spetember 2021.

Spoink Spotlight Hour Guide

Let’s break this short and sweet event down in an equally short and sweet way. We’ll answer the three most important questions, starting with when you need to be prepared for the event to start.

When is Spoink Spotlight Hour

Spoink Spotlight Hour will start at 6pm local time on Tuesday, September 7th and last until 7pm. During this hour there will be the main bonus along with an additional one to enjoy.

What is the Spoink Spotlight Hour Bonus, How to Prepare

Of course,t he big bonus for Pokémon GO players will be all of the boosted Spoink spawns out in the wild. If you stay on the move or use an Incense then you shouldn’t run out of catches until the hour ends and things go back to normal. But should you worry about catching them if you don’t need more Spoink Candy?

Yes, because of the second bonus that will be active throughout the Spotlight Hour event: double catch Stardust. If you’ve struggled to power up your Pokémon due to lack of Stardust then this is a great time to stock up. Catch anything and everything you can and you’ll come out with plenty of Stardust for you needs. And you’ll still want to encounter everything because of one more thing.

Can Spoink be Shiny, How to Catch Shiny Spoink

Spoink can be shiny in Pokémon GO during Spotlight Hour, so you’ll want to make sure you’re checking any that spawn nearby. And if you really want to know how to catch Shiny Spoink then the answer is Incense, with maybe a Lure if you’re near a Stop. Having an Incense active throughout will increase your spawns, letting you encounter even more than are spawning in the wild.

And that’s our Spoink Spotlight Hour guide for Pokémon GO, including thips for how to catch Shiny Spoink in September 2021. If you want to get a head start on the rest of this month’s events you can check out the September 2021 Spotlight Hour schedule right here.