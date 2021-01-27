Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour February 2021 Schedule

There is a Spotlight Hour every week in Pokémon GO in February 2021 and the schedule has been revealed. These hour long events place one Pokémon in the spotlight, massively boosting their spawns while giving players a good chance of catching a shiny, if there is one available. Along with this there’s always a bonus to take advantage of, usually offering extra XP, Candy, or Stardust. What are all of the bonuses and who are the featured Pokémon? Here’s the full Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for February 2021.

Spotlight Hour – February 2021 Schedule

Below are all four Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for February 2021, including the featured spawn and special bonus. If the Pokémon can be shiny we have noted that in parenthesis (they all are this month). Check back next month for the full March 2021 schedule.

February 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Ekans (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP

February 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Miltank (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

February 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Luvdisc (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

February 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Pikachu (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

That’s all that we have on the schedule for now, but previous months have had a few makeup events scheduled in between the previoulsy planned ones. Sometimes certain regions have technical issues that block players from access, forcing Niantic to redo the event at a later date. We’ll add those to the schedule here as they are announced, so check back to see if there is one if you experience any trouble during the Spotlight Hour.

Otherwise that’s the full Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for February 2021. Be sure to get out and catch a few if you need the species, or want its shiny form.