It’s a new month and while there’s a lot of new stuff in Pokémon GO, there’s also all the old standbys, including the Spotlight Hour. These weekly events happen every Wednesday in the month offering players a chance to catch a bunch of one specific Pokémon species. Another bonus adds to the experience, but it changes every week

Spotlight Hour Schedule for March 2021

Below you’ll find the full Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for March 2021. As usual, they all fall on Wednesday for each week in the month. They also offer not just the spotlight Pokémon but also a second bonus to take advantage of. These can be useful for leveling up fast or getting extra Candy for other characters, if you have a way to catch them. We’ve marked each if they can be shiny.

March 2nd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Krabby (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Transfer Candy

March 9th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Drowzee (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Evolve XP

March 16th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Voltorb (shiny)

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Stardust

March 23rd – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Surskit

Special Bonus: 2x Catch XP

March 30th – 6pm to 7pm Local Time

Featured Pokémon: Slugma

Special Bonus: 2x Catch Candy

And that’s the Pokémon GO Spotlight Hour schedule for March 2021. More can be added based on what happens during the month, so check back for any updates as they become available. There’s more than just these events going on throughout March as well, so be sure to check out our other guides for all things Pokémon GO, including a break down of the new Bonus Hours which offer unique extras for players each Thursday. It seems like each day will have something to do in the mobile game.