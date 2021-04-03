After a bit of a hiatus the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge brings back the timed quest to catch them all in Pokémon GO. These missions give you a list of event exclusive characters and task you with catching all of them before the time runs out. To help you finish it up and get the rewards, here’s our Spring into Spring Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO.

Spring into Spring Collection Challenge Guide

Here’s all we know about the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge, which will begin on Sunday, April 4th at 10am local time and conclude at 8pm on Thursday, April 8th. You will be able to access the objective on the Today Menu in the Research section of the game. Just check there to follow your progress and claim the rewards once you are done.

Which Pokémon do you Need to Catch for the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

Here are all of the Pokémon you have to catch to complete the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge. Some of the Challenge also requires that you evolve them into their later forms, as noted below.

Exeggcute

Shadow Exeggcute

Buneary

Bunnelby

Plusle

Minun

Azumarill

Flower Crown Pikachu

Flower Crown Chansey

Evolve a Bunnelby into Diggersby

This encompasses most of the Pokémon that will be spawning more frequently in the wild and offered as Field Research task rewards during the event, which is key to finishing it up (see below).

What are the Rewards for Completing the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

For finishing the Spring into Spring Collection Challenge players will receive a Lucky Egg, some Mega Lopunny Energy, and an undetermined amount of XP at this time. On top of this you’ll gain another notch in your Elite Collector Badge, if you’re a fan of bragging rights.

How to Catch them all – Spring into Spring Collection Challenge

We’ll flesh out some of the more rare and hard to find Pokémon in their own guides, which we’ll link for you here. But for now the key to completing the Collection Challenge is making sure you catch all the required Pokémon in the right way. Egg hatches and trades don’t count, but encounters from Team GO Rocket Grunts, wild spawns, and encounters from Field Research do. Focus on these, and be sure to use Incense to increase wild spawns if you need them, and you should be able to finish it up without too much trouble. But come back once the event begins for more info and help.

And that’s our Spring into Spring Collection Challenge guide for Pokémon GO.