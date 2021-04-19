Pokémon GO – Sustainability Week Field Research Guide

It’s time for Sustainability Week in Pokémon GO and there’s a lot of stuff to do and take part in. Of course the wild spawns will be mixed up, new raids will be available, and more. But one of the key aspects of this latest event are the Field Research tasks you can find at various Poké Stops. Many will just reward some items, but the big ones offer an encounter. To help you decide which to keep and which to delete here’s the Sustainability Week Field Research tasks and rewards in Pokémon GO.

Sustainability Week Field Research Tasks and Rewards

Below is a list of all of the event-exclusive Field Research tasks you can get during Sustainability Week in Pokémon GO. These were a big part of the promotion for this latest celebration, which focuses on environmental efforts by the players. You’ll be picking up trash in the game by catching Trubbish or other environmentally themed quests. And if you’re lucky you’ll get a Binacle encounter or two. So check out the list, and be sure to come back if there are any missing as we’ll be updating throughout the event.

Note: if the encounter can be shiny is it marked with (S)

Catch 5 Trubbish – Cottonee encounter

Catch 5 Grimer – Spheal or Ducklett encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokémon – Chespin encounter (S)

Use 3 Golden Razz Berries to help catch Pokémon – Binacle encounter

And that’s all of the Pokémon GO Sustainability Week Field Research tasks and rewards all in one guide. These have been tough to find in some of the recent events, so be sure to visit as many Poké Stops as you can, or link up with local groups via Discord or other social media so they can let you know if any are giving out the ones you want. Otherwise you can feel safe deleting any that don’t reward what you’re looking for.